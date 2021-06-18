Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 976 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 678,506, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,291, an increase of 169 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,342 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 59.9% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 69.6% of adults have received at least one dose.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Weekly COVID-19 data
The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.
Cases in the region over the past 7 days:
Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,372
Bath County: Up 3 to 274
Bedford County: Up 20 to 6,654
Botetourt County: Up 23 to 2,595
Buena Vista: Up 5 to 929
Covington: 611
Craig County: 323
Floyd County: Up 4 to 884
Franklin County: Up 10 to 4,101
Giles County: Up 3 to 1,316
Lexington: 1,209
Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,848
Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,417
Pulaski County: Up 12 to 2,705
Radford: Up 6 to 2,176
Roanoke: Up 18 to 8,578
Roanoke County: Up 28 to 8,394
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,557
Salem: Up 11 to 2,214
Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,618
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus