 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 976 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
0 comments

Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 976 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past seven days, Virginia has reported 976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 678,506, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic has reached 30,291, an increase of 169 for the week, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,342 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 59.9% of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 69.6% of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 976 to 678,506

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 169 to 30,291

Statewide deaths: Up 59 to 11,342

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,372

Bath County: Up 3 to 274

Bedford County: Up 20 to 6,654

Botetourt County: Up 23 to 2,595

Buena Vista: Up 5 to 929

Covington: 611

Craig County: 323

Floyd County: Up 4 to 884

Franklin County: Up 10 to 4,101

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,316

Lexington: 1,209

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,848

Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,417

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 2,705

Radford: Up 6 to 2,176

Roanoke: Up 18 to 8,578

Roanoke County: Up 28 to 8,394

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,557

Salem: Up 11 to 2,214

Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,618

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert