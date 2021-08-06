 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
0 comments

Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia’s tally of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with 10,280 new infections reported over the past seven days — a 69% increase in new cases from the prior week.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 704,664, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The state reported 292 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 31,628, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 26 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,558 since the start of the pandemic.

The Roanoke-area localities reporting the highest seven-day case increases include Roanoke County, with 179; Roanoke, 139; Bedford County, 117; Lynchburg, 111; and Wythe County, 106.

As of Friday morning, 65.4% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Also Friday, Carilion Clinic announced it is reinstating some visitation restrictions at its hospitals as a response to increasing community spread of COVID-19.

All hospitals had been operating at green level, which is the least restrictive.

Starting Friday, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital has moved to yellow level, which allows one visitor per day for adults during an inpatient or emergency room stay. All other Carilion hospitals will move to yellow status on Tuesday.

Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in Carilion facilities. All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and shared spaces such as waiting areas and cafeterias remain closed.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily. The chart now also includes the percent of each locality's adult population that is fully vaccinated.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 10,280 to 704,664

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 292 to 31,628

Statewide deaths: Up 26 to 11,558

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 12 to 1,417 (51.4%*)

Bath County: 278 (51.3%)

Bedford County: Up 117 to 6,990 (49.6%)

Botetourt County: Up 45 to 2,764 (57.9%)

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 939 (52.7%)

Covington: Up 2 to 627 (48.5%)

Craig County: Up 7 to 345 (42.7%)

Floyd County: Up 22 to 919 (49.1%)

Franklin County: Up 75 to 4,261 (46.4%)

Giles County: Up 14 to 1,379 (51.8%)

Lexington: Up 8 to 1,215 (50.4%)

Lynchburg: Up 111 to 7,754 (42.8%)

Montgomery County: Up 88 to 9,492 (49.1%)

Pulaski County: Up 40 to 2,845 (48.7%)

Radford: Up 32 to 2,309 (43.6%)

Roanoke: Up 139 to 9,022 (54.5%)

Roanoke County: Up 179 to 8,878 (64.2%)

Rockbridge County: Up 11 to 1,601 (55.9%)

Salem: Up 44 to 2,324 (59.0%)

Wythe County: Up 106 to 2,907 (40.3%)

*Percentage of adult population that is fully vaccinated

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert