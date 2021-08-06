Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Virginia’s tally of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with 10,280 new infections reported over the past seven days — a 69% increase in new cases from the prior week.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 704,664, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The state reported 292 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 31,628, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 26 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,558 since the start of the pandemic.

The Roanoke-area localities reporting the highest seven-day case increases include Roanoke County, with 179; Roanoke, 139; Bedford County, 117; Lynchburg, 111; and Wythe County, 106.

As of Friday morning, 65.4% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.