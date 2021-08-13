Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in a week

Virginia reported 13,162 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 717,826, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.
The state reported 465 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 32,093, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 41 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 11,599 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, 66% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.
The rapid increase in cases in far Southwest Virginia and neighboring Northeast Tennessee is leading Ballad Health to defer all elective, non-emergency surgical cases requiring overnight patient stays as of Monday.
Infections in Ballad's 21-county service area have risen 800% since July 4, the health system said in a news release Thursday.
As of Friday, Ballad had 160 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; 52 were in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators, the health system said. Ballad also reported three pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Those numbers are already putting a strain on resources, Ballad said, and it estimates that inpatient hospitalization numbers could reach as high as 500, based on the rate of growth already experienced in hospitalizations, combined with projections of community spread and few meaningful mitigation efforts.
Ballad on Friday said that just 38.4% of the population in its coverage area is fully vaccinated.
The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.