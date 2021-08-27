 Skip to main content
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 20,000 new COVID infections over 7 days, as hospitalizations and deaths rise
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 20,000 new COVID infections over 7 days, as hospitalizations and deaths rise

Virginia reported 20,573 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 754,652, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

On Friday alone, 3,520 new cases were reported, the highest single-day number since mid-February.

The state reported 674 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 33,344, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state's Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they have 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 81 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 174 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 74 in an ICU.

Virginia reported 122 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days — more than double the number reported last week — for a total of 11,769 since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, 39 deaths were reported, the highest single-day number since early April.

As of Friday morning, 67.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily. The chart now also includes the percent of each locality's adult population that is fully vaccinated.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 20,573 to 754,652

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 674 to 33,344

Statewide deaths: Up 122 to 11,769

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 51 to 1,506 (52.6%*)

Bath County: Up 8 to 291 (52.1%)

Bedford County: Up 192 to 7,453 (51.2%)

Botetourt County: Up 59 to 2,927 (59.5%)

Buena Vista: Up 23 to 977 (54.5%)

Covington: Up 11 to 643 (49.6%)

Craig County: Up 19 to 393 (43.8%)

Floyd County: Up 35 to 1,026 (50.3%)

Franklin County: Up 162 to 4,650 (47.9%)

Giles County: Up 41 to 1,475 (53.2%)

Lexington: Up 45 to 1,293 (51.1%)

Lynchburg: Up 187 to 8,216 (44.2%)

Montgomery County: Up 204 to 9,973 (50.1%)

Pulaski County: Up 120 to 3,118 (50.0%)

Radford: Up 62 to 2,441 (44.7%)

Roanoke: Up 237 to 9,635 (56.4%)

Roanoke County: Up 228 to 9,448 (65.9%)

Rockbridge County: Up 41 to 1,679 (57.1%)

Salem: Up 73 to 2,509 (60.6%)

Wythe County: Up 130 to 3,278 (41.9%)

*Percentage of adult population that is fully vaccinated

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Coronavirus coverage

Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

