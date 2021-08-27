Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia reports more than 20,000 new COVID infections over 7 days, as hospitalizations and deaths rise

Virginia reported 20,573 new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 754,652, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

On Friday alone, 3,520 new cases were reported, the highest single-day number since mid-February.

The state reported 674 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 33,344, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state's Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they have 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 81 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 174 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 74 in an ICU.

Virginia reported 122 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days — more than double the number reported last week — for a total of 11,769 since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, 39 deaths were reported, the highest single-day number since early April.

As of Friday morning, 67.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.