Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia tops 800,000 COVID-19 infections
Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia tops 800,000 COVID-19 infections

Virginia reported 23,660 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 801,827, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 670 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 34,696, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 326 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 98 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 297 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 88 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 137 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,036 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 68.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.

Weekly COVID-19 data

The Roanoke Times is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily. The chart now also includes the percent of each locality's adult population that is fully vaccinated.

Statewide cases over the past 7 days: Up 23,660 to 801,827

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 670 to 34,696

Statewide deaths: Up 137 to 12,036

Percent of adult population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8%

Cases in the region over the past 7 days:

Alleghany County: Up 76 to 1,687 (53.5%*)

Bath County: Up 17 to 331 (53.1%)

Bedford County: Up 488 to 8,294 (52.6%)

Botetourt County: Up 102 to 3,109 (60.6%)

Buena Vista: Up 34 to 1,034 (55.8%)

Covington: Up 14 to 667 (50.5%)

Craig County: Up 19 to 432 (44.7%)

Floyd County: Up 52 to 1,127 (51.3%)

Franklin County: Up 178 to 5,034 (49.0%)

Giles County: Up 137 to 1,698 (54.4%)

Lexington: Up 47 to 1,374 (51.9%)

Lynchburg: Up 913 to 9,627 (45.5%)

Montgomery County: Up 298 to 10,533 (50.8%)

Pulaski County: Up 129 to 3,358 (51.1%)

Radford: Up 100 to 2,628 (45.4%)

Roanoke: Up 275 to 10,241 (57.7%)

Roanoke County: Up 265 to 9,879 (67.0%)

Rockbridge County: Up 71 to 1,782 (58.1%)

Salem: Up 102 to 2,708 (61.7%)

Wythe County: Up 145 to 3,572 (43.1%)

*Percentage of adult population that is fully vaccinated

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

