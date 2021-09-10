Weekly COVID-19 update: Virginia tops 800,000 COVID-19 infections

Virginia reported 23,660 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 801,827, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The state reported 670 new hospitalizations over the past seven days, bringing the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 34,696, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The hospital systems in the state’s Near Southwest Region — Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center — on Friday said that they currently have 326 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 98 of them in an intensive care unit. A week ago, they reported 297 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 88 in an ICU.

The state on Friday reported 137 new virus-related deaths over the past seven days, for a total of 12,036 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, 68.8% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated.

The Bristol Herald Courier contributed information to this report.