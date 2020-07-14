West End Center closes for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test

A Roanoke youth center has closed for two weeks after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The West End Center for Youth learned of the test results Monday afternoon and closed until July 27 “out of an abundance of caution,” it said on social media.

The person, who was showing no symptoms, is an employee at a partner agency who had been present intermittently at the center on Patterson Avenue Southwest.

During the closure, the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized. A review of COVID-19 safety measures is also underway.

The center, which serves children from disadvantaged neighborhoods, has about 150 patrons a year.

