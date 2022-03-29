Western Roanoke County brush fire visible throughout valley

A brush fire west of Salem spread over about 5 acres in the Havens Wildlife Management Area Tuesday.

The afternoon fire, readily visible from nearby Interstate 81 and elsewhere in the Roanoke Valley, occurred near the 2500 block of Wildwood Road. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were summoned at about 2 p.m. by reports of smoke near the power lines on Fort Lewis Mountain's lower slope.

The first crews to arrive found a brush fire under the power lines that spread over about 2 acres. By 5 p.m. the fire had reached 5 acres and was about “10% contained,” a Roanoke County Fire and Rescue statement said.

No one was injured, and no structures were immediately threatened by the blaze.

“The fire is described as slow moving and has died down since the initial report,” the statement said. “The Virginia Department of Forestry is on scene with personnel and two bulldozers to help cut containment lines around the fire.”

Allison Newton, 33, said she could see the fire’s smoke as she drove through Salem at about 3 p.m.

“I was driving back home with my family down Main Street,” Newton said, “and noticed the smoke when we reached the Wildwood Road and Main Street intersection. We live very close to I-81 off of Texas Hollow Road, and as we got closer to home, we could see the smoke coming from the mountain behind our house.”

Newton said only smoke and no flames could be seen from town. She photographed the scene from her backyard.

“It looks as if it’s moving east and maybe slightly south, but it’s hard to tell exactly,” Newton said.

The mother of two said she was glad crews were “quick to respond,” but she and her family were “keeping a close eye on it to be safe.”

Crews were expected to remain on scene through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Units will also be conducting back-fire operations,” the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue statement said. “Back-fire operations consist of setting, controlled fires to burn up fuel ahead of the fire.”

Along with 23 units and 50 personnel from across Roanoke County, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene Tuesday to investigate the fire’s cause. Early reports indicated that the power lines were not the source of the flames.

The public has been asked to avoid the 2500 block of Wildwood Road to allow crews to continue to control the scene. Recent dry and breezy weather conditions have made conditions favorable for brush fires.