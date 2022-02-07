Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate dies in apparent medical emergency

A 66-year-old inmate died in an apparent medical emergency during Monday’s early morning hours, according to Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Darrell David Davis was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. after lifesaving measures, including CPR and defibrillation, were attempted by facility staff as paramedics were summoned, officials said.

No signs of acute distress in Davis had been observed by officers or medical staff in prior interactions. The death appeared to be the result of natural causes, administrators said, but the medical examiner’s office will make a final determination and an outside investigation will be conducted by the Roanoke County Police Department.

Davis was booked into the regional jail on Jan. 29 while awaiting transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

