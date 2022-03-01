 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide

A man in jail custody awaiting a court appearance died Monday in an apparent suicide, according to Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Daniel Wayne Snell, 37, was discovered unconscious in his cell Monday afternoon, according to a statement from jail administrators.

Officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, including CPR and defibrillation, while first responders were en route, officials said. Snell was rushed to LewisGale Medical Center but pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m.

In keeping with jail policy, his death will be reviewed by the medical examiner’s office and the Roanoke County Police Department.

Snell, of Blacksburg, had been held at WVRJ since Feb. 9 while awaiting court proceedings in a burglary case in Montgomery County.

His is the second death reported this year by WVRJ. In 2021, three deaths were reported. That included one suicide, one case of pulmonary emboli and an 84-year-old inmate who died of COVID-19.

WVRJ, which serves multiple localities, has an average daily inmate population of about 850.

On Feb. 7, a 66-year-old man, Darrell David Davis, died after a medical emergency, according to prior disclosures from the regional jail.

The medical examiner's office determined the cause of death was complications of a Covid-19 viral infection.

Davis, who was awaiting transfer to a federal prison, had been sent to the regional jail nine days earlier and was in an automatic 14-day quarantine period for new admissions, said Deputy Superintendent Christopher Hayes.

He had been seen by officers and medical staff prior to his death but no signs of acute distress were observed, according to a prior statement. Under protocols developed in consultation with the health department, new inmates are tested for covid at the end of the 14-day window.

WVRJ, which currently has 770 inmates, has experienced no other covid cases in the past 18 days, Hayes said.

The jail continues to observe masking mandates and heightened cleaning protocols including use of an electrostatic sprayer that coats rooms in disinfectant, Hayes said.

Inmates are given KN95 masks. Staff are given KN95 or N95 respirator masks depending on the community threat levels reported outside the jail. The Omicron spike in community cases also spurred the return of additional safeguards, including limiting inmate movements outside of their housing units to minimize contacts, Hayes said.

Hayes commended the work that jail officers and staff have done over the past two years to keep people safe. Officials continue to closely monitor covid data and respond to evolving risks.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential service available around the clock to anyone in need of support or resources. The lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

