Western Virginia Regional Jail sees outbreak among inmates

The Western Virginia Region Jail is Salem is taking steps to contain a COVID-19 outbreak after 29 inmates in a 40-person pod tested positive.

“I just want the general public to know that we’re doing everything that we can to contain it,” said jail Superintendent Bobby Russell. “We’re doing best practices.”

Positive test results came back Wednesday for an inmate who was showing symptoms, Russell said. More test results received late Thursday night showed that 28 more were positive for COVID-19, though all are asymptomatic.

The remaining inmates from that pod who have tested negative are now in isolation in other pods and will be tested again after seven days, Russell said.

The inmates who are already positive remain in the same housing unit and will be kept from the rest of the population for up to 21 days, Russell said.

A staff member has also tested positive, though it is unclear whether that person’s illness is related to the outbreak at the jail, Russell said. The staff member is self-isolating at home.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.