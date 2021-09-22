Western Virginia Water Authority service cut-offs to resume Oct. 1

About 2,000 customers of the Western Virginia Water Authority who do not make arrangements to address unpaid bills will be disconnected from the system on or after Oct. 1, the authority announced Wednesday.
That date marks the end of a moratorium on disconnections that has been in effect since the start of the pandemic.
The authority has piped drinking water into the homes of scores of people without requiring payment since March 2020 in recognition that the COVID-19 disaster created money woes for countless people.
Nearly 18 months later, the state lifted its ban on utility disconnections Aug. 30. The authority extended its grace period by one month but will soon shut down service at the meter as a consequence for unmitigated indebtedness. Those still unable to pay can avoid disconnection by taking advantage of one of a number of financial assistance options, an official said. Qualifying customers can receive a $200 grant toward what they owe and the option of retiring their debt through a two-year payment plan.
“The main message is take your steps now to get financial assistance or set up your payment plan before the disconnections begin Oct 1,” authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said. “We want to work with customers.”
About 2,000 accounts have balances more than 45 days old and will be scheduled for disconnection unless payment arrangements are made beforehand, she said.
Those affected are scattered throughout the area the authority serves, which spans Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, the city of Roanoke. The authority services more than 60,000 residential and commercial customers.
State and federal pandemic relief grants have so far supplied $350,000 that went into the accounts of 2,100 delinquent customers. While the authority has some money to continue paying off customer bills for them, it does not have enough money to completely assist every customer in need. As a result, it is calling on customers of greater means to help out. To contribute, customers can round up payments to the nearest dollar or add $1, $3, $5 or $10, the authority said.
A description of financial assistance options is available from the authority by going online at www.westernvawater.org/authoritycares or calling 853-5700.