Western Virginia Water Authority to resume service cutoffs Oct. 1

About 2,000 customers of the Western Virginia Water Authority who do not make arrangements to address unpaid bills will be disconnected from the system on or after Oct. 1, the authority announced Wednesday.

That date marks the end of a moratorium on disconnections that has been in effect since the start of the pandemic.

The authority has piped drinking water into the homes of scores of people without requiring payment since March 2020 in recognition that the COVID-19 disaster created money woes for countless people.

Nearly 18 months later, the state lifted its ban on utility disconnections Aug. 30. The authority extended its grace period by one month but will soon shut down service at the meter as a consequence for unmitigated indebtedness. Those still unable to pay can avoid disconnection by taking advantage of one of a number of financial assistance options, an official said. Qualifying customers can receive a $200 grant toward what they owe and the option of retiring their debt through a two-year payment plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The main message is take your steps now to get financial assistance or set up your payment plan before the disconnections begin Oct 1,” authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said. “We want to work with customers.”