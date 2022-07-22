Western Virginia's top federal prosecutor to head panel on national security

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia has been appointed chair of an Attorney General's subcommittee on terrorism and national security.

Chris Kavanaugh will work with fellow U.S. attorneys from across the country to provide guidance and and cooperation on terrorism and national security matters impacting federal prosecutions.

“The Department of Justice’s core priority is keeping our country safe from all threats, foreign and domestic," Kavanaugh said in a statement Friday.

"A critical step in achieving that goal is the streamlined approach to investigating and prosecuting threats to our national security, including acts of terrorism and espionage."

In 2019, Kavanaugh was one of the prosecutors in a case related to the white supremacy Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, in which a woman was struck and killed by a car that was driven into a crowd of counter protesters. The driver was sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges.

More recently, he was involved in the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Prior to his appointment last year as the Western District's top prosecutor, Kavanaugh served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 14 years. He also worked in the national security section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The subcommittee that Kavanaugh will head, which consists of 18 federal prosecutors, is one of the panels that advises Attorney General Merrick Garland on matters of policy, procedure, and management on a variety of issues.