Westlake tower proposal reaches critical next step

The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to hold a vote next month on a long gestating proposal by Blue Ridge Towers to construct a communications tower in Westlake.

The plan includes trying to make the tower look as much like a tree as possible.

The tower would be the latest of several constructed by Blue Ridge Towers in the county to provide fixed wireless broadband internet service to residents. A final vote on the tower has been delayed for months due to its proximity to the Booker T. Washington National Monument.

The proposed location of the tower would be behind Grand Home Furnishings in Westlake.

Blue Ridge Towers requires a special-use permit from the county to construct the tower. That vote has been delayed to allow time for Blue Ridge Towers to work with the State Historic Preservation Office and the Federal Communications Commission to find ways to minimize the impact of the tower on the national park.

Staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument have expressed concern that the tower, located less than a mile away, could damage the park’s viewshed. The park maintains a view of the 1860s for its visitors who want to see what the area was like during the time of Booker T. Washington.

At the Dec. 14 planning commission meeting, Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith said the FCC had recently ruled that the importance of broadband internet for the community outweighed any visual impact to the park. He asked to move the project forward to allow enough time to hit an April deadline the county currently has in place.

Smith said he has agreed to lower the tower from 175 feet to 160 feet and to use either a monopine tower that would resemble a pine tree or a flush mount tower with the structures less noticeable at the top of the tower. Smith said the flush mount tower could also be painted to blend in better.

“This tower is a vital part of the fixed wireless project,” Smith said.

He stated the tower was necessary to provide fixed wireless to other surrounding towers.

While there has been some pushback from Booker T. Washington National Monument, Smith said he has worked to find the best solution.

“I’m certain we’ve done everything to mitigate our impact on the park,” he said.

Smith requested that the planning commission hold a vote on the tower at the Dec. 14 meeting, but some members thought it was too soon. Gills Creek District representative Jim Colby said the commission should wait until next month when they have more information.

“For me, this is too fast,” he said.

The commission agreed to hold a vote on the proposal at its next meeting on Jan. 11. The proposal would also be fast tracked and go to the county Board of Supervisors for a public hearing and final vote the following week on Jan. 18 instead of the following month.

