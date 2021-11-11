Wet, windy weather begins shift from leaf-peeping to leaf-raking in Roanoke area

The late but lovely display of fall foliage is about to start its transition to brown piles and stuffed trash bags in the Roanoke area.

An approaching cold front will bring a period of rain overnight on this Thursday into early Friday, followed by gusty westerly to northwesterly winds that will bring back the chill and start pulling the leaves off the trees in greater quantities.

Rainfall amounts are generally expected to be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range with some locally heavier amounts.

Leaves may not be the only thing blowing through the air in higher elevations and west and northwest of Roanoke, by late Friday and early Saturday. Northwest flow off the Great Lakes, lifted over the Appalachians will likely trigger some upslope snow showers, with some flakes possibly blowing over the mountains into western Virginia. This is of course what happens with just about every significant cold frontal passage in the colder months of calendar, but could mark the first flakes of the season at some locations, perhaps even into some of the New River Valley. If that doesn't Saturday, a reinforcing cold front may do the trick early next week with another round of mountain snow showers.