 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wet, windy weather begins shift from leaf-peeping to leaf-raking in Roanoke area
0 comments

Wet, windy weather begins shift from leaf-peeping to leaf-raking in Roanoke area

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall foliage

Many trees around the Roanoke and New River valleys are clothed in yellow, red or orange finery, like these near the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Roanoke on Wednesday. Rain overnight Thursday and chilly, gusty winds over the next several days will start to bring those leaves down in large quantities.

 Kevin Myatt

The late but lovely display of fall foliage is about to start its transition to brown piles and stuffed trash bags in the Roanoke area.

An approaching cold front will bring a period of rain overnight on this Thursday into early Friday, followed by gusty westerly to northwesterly winds that will bring back the chill and start pulling the leaves off the trees in greater quantities.

Rainfall amounts are generally expected to be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range with some locally heavier amounts.

Leaves may not be the only thing blowing through the air in higher elevations and west and northwest of Roanoke, by late Friday and early Saturday. Northwest flow off the Great Lakes, lifted over the Appalachians will likely trigger some upslope snow showers, with some flakes possibly blowing over the mountains into western Virginia. This is of course what happens with just about every significant cold frontal passage in the colder months of calendar, but could mark the first flakes of the season at some locations, perhaps even into some of the New River Valley. If that doesn't Saturday, a reinforcing cold front may do the trick early next week with another round of mountain snow showers.

Temperatures will return to more season-typical, even a bit below normal in some cases, 30s and 40s, with lower to mid 50s for highs in the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations south and east if the sun can manage to be out enough. We'll have some below-freezing mornings in days ahead, and only slowly recover back to 60s by the middle of next week, in time for another cool shot late next week.

Overall trends point to normal to slightly below normal temperatures with occasional quick periods of showers through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which comes the week after next.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert