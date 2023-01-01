Whatever Happened To: Balancing Congolese traditions with a new sense of belonging in Roanoke

Mwenebyake Alebelebe sat at the dinner table sharing a traditional Congolese meal including ugali, a type of corn flour porridge, with his wife, Mwasi Binge. Across the way, in the living room, their children munched on cheese puffs from a plastic barrel while dancing to music videos from YouTube playing on a large television screen. Sounds of laughter and music thumping filled their home on the recent chilly December evening.

“I can’t force them to eat their food,” Alebelebe said about his children. “When they see the traditional foods that we eat they scorn it, because they are now getting used to the food they eat in school. The more American foods.”

A translator with Commonwealth Catholic Charities helped translate from Alebelebe’s native Swahili to English.

Almost two years have passed since the Congolese family came to Roanoke from a Tanzanian refugee camp after fleeing the civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The parents and their three children are adapting to life in America while trying to maintain traditions from their native culture.

Donat Jean, the couple’s 12-year-old son, came home from school with a speaker attached to his backpack playing electronic music. Binge, his mother, spoke in Swahili reminding her son to address his family and the adults and to greet them before he leaves the room.

Earlier this year The Roanoke Times followed Donat and his sisters Mertha Mwenebyake, 7, and Teelecha Mwenebyake, 8, as they navigated learning English and a new culture through the Roanoke City Public Schools, a nearly 14,000-student system where more than 70 languages are spoken. The school division offers English learner services to its growing newcomer population.

Alebelebe and Binge hope their children can maintain speaking Swahili and understanding their native Bembe tribe language, while learning English. Alebelebe said Donat has been working hard to learn and speak English, but is not progressing as quickly with the language as his younger sisters have. He thinks Donat will not lose the ability to speak his traditional languages, but worries the girls may.

Mertha excitedly spoke in English about second grade at Virginia Heights Elementary School.

“At school, my teacher loves me and she always gives me candy when I always do good at school,” she said, speaking rapidly, “And me and my friend, we love each other and we always be kind. Sometimes I always get hurt and the teacher get me to the nurse and I feel better and I go home at the bus.” Less than eight months ago, Mertha was speaking English in short sentences with few words.

When asked about school, Donat, who was speaking very little English last spring, replied in short one or two-word answers. He said he is enjoying seventh grade and he likes playing soccer in gym class with his friends. He also played soccer with the organization Friendship House Roanoke over the summer. The organization works with local churches offering a variety of programs and services to serve Roanoke neighborhoods.

“They used to praise him for his skills in playing soccer,” Alebelebe said, describing what the organization’s coaches said about his son.

Learning about Santa

The family, who are Christians, have no intention of changing their traditional Christmas customs, which do not include Santa Claus.

Their children will not be lavished with presents from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas. Before coming to America they had never heard of Santa Claus.

“It is a foreign thing we’ve never heard of, and we don’t even know the meaning of it,” said Alebelebe.

“This is a time of celebration of praise and worship,” he added.

The family attends Roanoke’s Free Methodist Church and they plan to attend three days of worship with their Free Methodist church community in North Carolina at Christmas time.

Each child is receiving a gift of necessity this year, and they need new clothes. Even if Alebelebe and Binge wanted to give their children more gifts, they could not afford to. They both work full time but have struggled financially. Binge points out that the bills are getting higher with inflation.

Alebelebe said for a few days the water was turned off in their home because they did not pay the bill.

“The things we are using are things you can’t live without, so when the bills come you just have to deal with them,” he said.

Binge recently started a new job working in laundry service Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she is able to work more hours than at her previous job at Voyant Beauty, a manufacturing facility in Roanoke. She wants to learn English so she can work in sales at a retail store.

“In those sales jobs if a customer comes you have to be able to talk to them, but then if I don’t know English I will be working in this factory forever,” Binge said, speaking in Swahili.

Binge practices English as much as she can, but does not have much free time. She appreciates the patience she gets from people at work or in the Roanoke community when she tries to speak English, “They don’t laugh at you,” she said.

Alebelebe still works at a manufacturing company in Rocky Mount, but hopes to find construction work like he did in Tanzania, where he worked in brick-making, roofing, flooring and plastering. Here in the United States, Alebelebe said he does not know how to use a computer and is having difficulty knowing how to look for the work he is interested in doing.

The family gathered in the living room, Alebelebe and Binge sat closely together on the couch watching as their children ran around playing.

“In our house we always dress up,” said Mertha. She and Teelecha and their cousin take turns snatching a headband with a Santa hat on it from each other, a gift that was given to one of them by a teacher.

Looking ahead Alebelebe and Binge will continue to practice speaking English with hopes to get their desired jobs. They also hope their children will feel comfortable balancing their Congolese traditions while having a sense of belonging in the Roanoke Valley.

Photos WHT: Congolese English Learners