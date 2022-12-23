Whatever Happened To: Elliston's Big Spring Mill

Big Spring Mill remained closed as 2022 ground to a close, its owner still hoping to hear from a buyer to take over the producer of popular baking flours.

The Elliston mill, which also cranks out animal feed, closed in August after 172 years in business. Owner Bob Long decided to retire, and no family member was willing to take over.

Big Spring Mill was not in financial trouble. In fact, it could barely keep up with demand for its products, which included Virginia’s Best label products. It sold seasoned flour, corn meal and more, meeting the needs of home bakers who fill the dinner table with delicious comfort food.

Long said then that he held onto the hope that he could sell the company, but declined to wait past his planned retirement date of Aug. 31. The mill halted production and went out of business.

This month, Long still had not sold the mill. He said he has talked to a number of parties who expressed interest.

“I’d like for the business to keep going. Right person hasn’t come along yet,” Long said Dec. 15.

Asked if the facility was listed with a real estate broker, Long said, “not yet.”

“I’m not sure the real estate company is the right approach, you know? You might want to go with somebody who sells businesses and manufacturing plants,” he said. ”It may eventually come to that, but right now there is nothing in the works to say, ‘We’re opening up on the first of January,’ which would be great, but there’s nothing there right now.”

Mark Ebel, who worked at the mill for three decades, described the interest in the property this way: “We’ve had people looking and asking and, you know, it’s just sometimes more than they’re prepared to do.”

Long said he still goes to the plant on the bank of the South Fork of the Roanoke River. Asked if he had succeeded in retiring, he said “for the most part, yeah. You just can’t close something like that and say, ‘okay, we’re done today.’ Stuff just lingers. If nothing else , you have to fill out government reports.”

He collects and reviews the plant’s mail — and said the mail would be a good way for a potential buyer to get in touch with him. Long can be contacted at Big Spring Mill, P.O. Box 305, Elliston, VA 24087.