Whatever Happened To: Faith communities continue to find creative ways to gather

Jama Purser isn’t just a rabbi. She’s an epidemiologist, too.
So, Purser, rabbi of Roanoke’s Beth Israel Synagogue, had an early idea that coronavirus could be devastating to people gathering together for worship. The synagogue closed its building to all in-person gatherings on March 12, one of the earliest full-scale closings of a house of worship in the city.
"I became really worried sometime in February and our board of directors began implementing new mitigation policies in late February, early March," Purser said.
Before graduating from Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City in 2018, Purser spent nearly two decades as an assistant professor and epidemiologist at Duke University Medical Center. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Purser holds a doctorate in epidemiology, which has come in handy during the pandemic of 2020.
"Never did I ever imagine as a spiritual leader I would also be putting my epidemiology and public health skills to such good use in helping to keep our Jewish community safe during this difficult time," Purser said.
Faith communities in Southwest Virginia had to come up with new ways to hold services during the COVID-19 pandemic. From live services on YouTube and Zoom Sunday schools to drive-in sermons in church parking lots, religious congregations found new, innovative ways for people to worship and stay healthy. Local faith leaders say they'll likely keep some components in place even once they can safely return to normal worship services.
Beth Israel closed its building the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and announced restrictions on some businesses, schools and nursing homes. The synagogue held its first Shabbat services through the Zoom video platform that weekend.
"I am so proud of our board of directors for acting so quickly and decisively to save lives," Purser said. She said worshippers took to the Zoom platform quickly.
"We have all had to learn so many new skills we could not have imagined before this time," Purser said. "And now, we may not be able to live without those same skills moving forward."
Indeed, some religious leaders believe that video services and virtual spiritual gatherings will become as much a part of church as choral singing and the offertory.
"We're committed now to streaming at least a full service every Sunday from now on," said the Rev. David Skole, senior pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in southwest Roanoke.
Since March, Christ Lutheran has broadcast full-length services online. To improve their ability to stream, they've upgraded their cameras and invested in a computer system, Skole said. The congregation has also been using Zoom to hold Bible studies and various meetings.
In late spring, the church began drive-in services as an avenue to "accommodate the joy of worship with community," Skole said. Members can often be seen on Sundays sitting in the Christ Lutheran parking lot on the corner of Brandon Avenue and Grandin Road. Some congregants remain in their cars, while others bring chairs.
"I had one member who said, 'Pastor, this is the greatest, it's like tailgating on Sunday,'" Skole said.
The church plans to continue with the drive-in concept this winter since members can stay warm in their cars and listen via radio.
"Our intent from the very beginning was to worship with safety and security in mind, wanting people to know that the church is not the building, but the people of God," Skole said.
Both he and Purser have noticed increased participation because of online services.
"Our attendance has increased during this time and has even allowed some individuals to attend services who previously weren’t able to, even before COVID," Purser said. "We have even added some new members to the community during this time."
Beth Israel has yet to hold an in-person service, other than funerals, Purser said.
"We have not yet felt it wise nor safe for our community to gather in-person indoors," the rabbi said, "though we have held occasional services outdoors, socially distanced, with masks, and with limitations on number of people gathering to follow state guidelines.
The synagogue did conduct an outdoors, communitywide Rosh Hashanah Shofar Service at the Salem Memorial Ballpark.
Loudon Avenue Christian Church in northwest Roanoke held outdoor services earlier in the year, and members are now meeting over Zoom, said the Rev. Anthony Holmes.
Holmes hopes to begin live-streaming services from the pulpit once equipment is installed early next year. But he will still be preaching to a virtual audience. Church leadership has decided to hold off on indoor gatherings for the foreseeable future.
"We are probably not going to go back in the sanctuary until after the summer," said Holmes, who several months ago spent over a week in the hospital with COVID-19.
The Rev. Serenus Churn Jr. of High Street Baptist in northwest Roanoke has also reached his congregation virtually. He's preached via Facebook Live, and meetings have also been held by phone and Zoom, he said.
It's Churn's "hope and prayer" that certain online components continue past the pandemic, although he looks forward to the day everyone can be together under the same roof again.
"Nothing takes the place of coming together," he said.
Other churches have been holding indoor in-person services while adhering to health guidelines. Among those include Church of the Holy Spirit, Elevation Church and St. Andrew's Catholic Church, according to their websites.
Villa Heights Baptist Church in eastern Roanoke County resumed in-person worship as soon Virginia eased restrictions in mid-May. The church holds three Sunday services as a way to spread out attendance.
"We average about 40 people in-person each service and our seating capacity is 278," said the Rev. Jake Huffman, Villa Heights pastor. "Our ushers have done a great job seating people keeping us all socially distanced without a problem."
The church also livestreams services for parishioners who do not want to gather in person. Sunday school lessons are offered in three ways — in person in a large fellowship hall, online or a hybrid system that includes some live gatherings and some online. Other classes and bible study groups meet in physically distanced rooms or outside the church.
"About half of our people are joining in online and half are mixing online and in-person," Huffman said.
Although Christ Lutheran has been holding in-person services outdoors, they have yet to return indoors.
"We would want to worship inside," Skole said. "We have a very beautiful building and it's good fellowship, but, gosh, to strive to be a good neighbor, not just to our own members, but to our community, we have intentionally maintained no indoor worship throughout the whole time."
Though it's different, he's thankful his congregation has found new ways to come together.
"It's not preferred, but isn't life like that?" he asked. "We don't always get what we want. But we try to get what we need."