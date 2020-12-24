Whatever Happened To: Faith communities continue to find creative ways to gather

Beth Israel closed its building the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and announced restrictions on some businesses, schools and nursing homes. The synagogue held its first Shabbat services through the Zoom video platform that weekend.

"I am so proud of our board of directors for acting so quickly and decisively to save lives," Purser said. She said worshippers took to the Zoom platform quickly.

"We have all had to learn so many new skills we could not have imagined before this time," Purser said. "And now, we may not be able to live without those same skills moving forward."

Indeed, some religious leaders believe that video services and virtual spiritual gatherings will become as much a part of church as choral singing and the offertory.

"We're committed now to streaming at least a full service every Sunday from now on," said the Rev. David Skole, senior pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in southwest Roanoke.

Since March, Christ Lutheran has broadcast full-length services online. To improve their ability to stream, they've upgraded their cameras and invested in a computer system, Skole said. The congregation has also been using Zoom to hold Bible studies and various meetings.