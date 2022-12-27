Whatever Happened To: Ferrum professor with ties to Ukraine reflects on the war

Roughly 10 months into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the destruction and suppression of culture seems to be one of the chief concerns of Ukrainian-Canadian Ferrum College assistant professor Mariya Dzhyoyeva.

Born and raised in Crimea — a part of Ukraine that Russia took over in 2014 — Dzhyoyeva has a unique perspective of the ongoing war.

The story coming out of Russia, Dzhyoyeva said, is that minorities in Crimea are allowed and encouraged to celebrate and partake in non-Russian cultures.

“However, it looks so staged. ... It is so reminiscent of the worst years of the Soviet Union,” Dzhyoyeva said.

The impression she gets, though, is that there is still a lot of pro-Russian sentiment in Crimea, which she said is unsettling. That’s not the case everywhere, though, like in Donbas.

“Back in 2014, they were supporting Russia because there’s a large chunk of Russian-speaking people there and they’re so close to the Russian border. … However, after everything that happened, there is almost zero support for the Russian invasion in those regions because they witnessed all the atrocities that are being committed,” Dzhyoyeva said. “They saw their loved ones killed or kidnapped or tortured or forcefully taken to Russia, they saw those families suffering, little kids taken away from parents.”

That doesn’t seem to be happening in Crimea yet, Dzhyoyeva said.

“However, there is a general sense of sitting on a barrel of gun powder,” she said.

Part of what has been difficult, she said, is getting an accurate picture of what is going on in Ukraine and, particularly, Crimea.

“There is also a lot of disinformation, so it’s hard for me to tell when the news I get is true or may be misinterpreted in some way. Even when it’s true, it also depends on the point of view of the person who shared the news,” Dzhyoyeva said.

Still, she said, it’s hard to believe that Russian and Ukrainian people don’t know what is going on — many people have friends and family members on the other side, with whom they keep in touch, Dzhyoyeva said. At the same time, she said she has heard of families driven apart by opposing ideologies.

“Some of them ... their vision of what’s going on is so different, they can’t talk to each other anymore,” Dzhyoyeva said.

Indeed, the war seems to be hitting families particularly hard.

Dzhyoyeva said she had a chance encounter with some Ukrainian refugees during a recent visit to Canada. Millions of people have fled Ukraine in 2022, but in many cases, men have stayed behind to participate in the fight against Russia.

“In the case of each and every family, there’s a loved one that they left behind, which is incredibly painful,” Dzhyoyeva said.

She said it’s still too early to say how emigration will impact the culture of Ukrainian refugees. However, as the war continues, she thanked people for not setting the war on the back burner.

“As with any armed conflict ... there is that fatigue and also the resources to help ... are not endless,” she said. “But I’m very grateful for everything ... and people still need to be aware of what’s going on.”