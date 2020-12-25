Whatever happened to: Mill Mountain Zoo weathers pandemic

Mill Mountain Zoo’s animals made it through the summer and fall of a global pandemic healthy and well-fed. Now comes winter.

The zoo on the mountaintop survived temporary closure and loss of revenues thanks to donations, federal stimulus assistance and better-than-expected visitation in the fall, co-director Derek Kellogg said.

Back in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the zoo to close to the public for a couple of months, employees continued to feed animals and provide necessary medication. The Paycheck Protection Program provided help to pay the 15 full-time and part-time staff, and a GoFundMe online campaign raised more than $10,000.

“We’ve been in process of adapting like everybody else,” Kellogg said.

Summer visits were down, he said, but attendance rebounded in the fall, as families with children who were stuck at home in virtual school looked for ways to get outdoors.

In fact, visits were so high that the zoo decided to remain open seven days a week rather than implement its usual off-season schedule of reduced hours.

The zoo is allowing up to 60 people per hour on the grounds, which allows ample space for visitors to stay apart from one another.