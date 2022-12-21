Whatever Happened To: NFL treats widow of Salem-raised Navy swimmer to Superbowl LVII

There’s a good-news story you need to hear before the gods of time call a wrap on 2022. It might renew your faith in karma. Unfortunately, it sprang from a 2021 calamity that rocked many in Salem and elsewhere. The tragedy was the sudden death of James “Jimmy” Buriak, the Salem High lacrosse star, Roanoke College graduate and (this is important for later) fanatical devotee of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The U.S. Navy rescue swimmer was one of five Navy personnel who died in an August 2021 helicopter crash off the coast of southern California. He left behind a widow, Megan Buriak, who’s now raising their 2-½ year-old son, Caulder. The training accident turned their lives upside down in an instant, leaving a grieving spouse to cope with bewildering issues such as insurance, future income, child care and mortgage payments. Megan survived those travails. One of the organizations that helped her was the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, a large nonprofit that assists active-duty military and family members who’ve lost a loved one. Later, Megan created a smaller, all-volunteer tax-exempt nonprofit to help military families caught in similar circumstances. The AWS1 James Buriak Foundation held a fundraiser at three area microbreweries in May.

At some point last year, Megan wrote her TAPS contact an email that mentioned her husband’s fanaticism for the Steelers. She described that as cult-like. He got it from his parents, James and Carol Buriak, who were born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. (The Buriaks moved to Salem when Jimmy was a child; they now live at Smith Mountain Lake.) When non-gridiron-fan Megan joined the family as Jimmy’s girlfriend, she felt heavy pressure to also join the Buriak Family Steelers Cult, even though she had never attended a live football game, even a high-school match. To help the transition, Jimmy used to give Steelers merch to Megan for every birthday, holiday and other celebration like St. Valentine’s Day. The married couple had a special Steelers Christmas tree, outfitted with Steelers ornaments. And a special Elf-on-the-Shelf decoration they named “Rudolph” — not for the red-nosed reindeer, but for Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudoph. (He’s the Buriak-family favorite.) “Jimmy used to say, ‘eventually you’ll have so much gear that you won’t be able to avoid rooting for the Steelers,’” Megan told me. At one point in the marriage, Megan bought tickets to a Steelers game in California against the Los Angeles Chargers. The plan was for her, Jimmy and Caulder to attend as a family. That would’ve been Caulder’s first Steelers game, too. But life interfered. Something came up and they missed it. Megan poured all of the above into her message to TAPS. Someone there forwarded it to the National Football League. And someone at the NFL passed it along to the Steelers. The team invited Megan and Caulder to Pittsburgh for the Nov. 20 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Megan asked for invites for James and Carol Buriak, too. The Steelers invited them, too. On Nov. 19, the family drove to Pittsburgh for the team’s “Salute to Service” game honoring people in the military. What a beautiful gesture, huh? That weekend, the Steelers treated the Buriak’s like royalty. They hosted the family at a pre-game Salute to Service reception (and gave them post-game rooms at a downtown hotel). Long before the kickoff, the Buriaks were seated inside a luxury skybox. It was much warmer than 20 degrees, the on-field temperature. But there’s more. The Steelers had a more surprises in store. “We did not know what was going on at all,” Carol Buriak told me. One was a personal meet-and-greet with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Megan and Jimmy’s dad, James, were escorted to the sidelines for that. (Carol and Caulter had to stay in the skybox seats, because the team prohibits young children on the field for liability reasons.) Down on the sidelines, Rudolph had yet another surprise. He presented Megan with two oversized tickets to Superbowl LVII near Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Wow! “They were so great to us,” Megan said. “It was an honor just to be there. I didn’t expect Super Bowl tickets at all. And I got to meet Mason Rudolph, who is awesome!” The weekend’s lone sour note was the final score. The Bengals won, 37-30. Megan recently sold her house in California and purchased another one in Virginia Beach. She’s still studying for a university degree, and shepherding The AWS1 James Buriak Foundation, and caring for Caulder. As you read this, she’s preparing for the cross-country move, which will happen in January. Followed by the Super Bowl in February. Who’s going with Megan? Jimmy will be there in her heart, surely. But who gets the other ticket remains unclear. She’ll figure it out after she and Caulder are settled in Tidewater. It’ll be the second live football game she’s ever seen.

Dan Casey — The Roanoke Times

