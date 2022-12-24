Whatever Happened To: Now exonerated, Montgomery County man seeks compensation

David Wayne Kingrea passed two incredible milestones this year — his long-standing claim of innocence was validated, erasing a criminal conviction for child molesting, and his severely disabled son spoke a few words.

Now Kingrea, of Montgomery County, is sorting through the details as he tries to put his and his family’s lives back together.

“It’s definitely been a process, still,” Kingrea said recently.

Six months after the Virginia Court of Appeals exonerated Kingrea, he is hoping that state legislators will approve compensation for the year-long jail term that followed his wrongful conviction. The standard amount of compensation — which Kingrea and his attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, put at about $50,000 — is money that Kingrea, 49, said could make a tremendous difference for his son.

For years, two central elements in Kingrea’s life have been the 2014 jury verdict that sent him to jail and listed his name on Virginia’s Sex Offender Registry, and the health struggles of his son, Dylan, now 7.

Dylan has several rare diseases. His diagnoses include X-linked creatine transporter deficiency, which prevents his brain and muscles from receiving a needed amino acid; Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, which is a rare form of epilepsy; autism spectrum disorder; cerebral palsy; and more.

Prone to seizures, Dylan takes numerous medications. He wears a helmet and rides in a wheelchair when he attends Montgomery County Public Schools, where Kingrea’s wife, Michelle Kingrea, works as a custodian.

David Kingrea’s legal problems began before his marriage to Michelle and before Dylan’s birth, when he was accused of molesting the son of a former girlfriend. This was said to have occurred in 2008 when Kingrea, his girlfriend, and her two sons lived together in Kingrea’s home in Pilot.

Five of the six charges filed against Kingrea were dropped before his trial or thrown out by a judge. But a jury found him guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child and recommended a 12-month jail sentence, which a judge imposed.

Before his conviction, Kingrea worked at the regional recycling center. But after being found guilty, Kingrea was unable to find another job, he said earlier this year. Now, caring for Dylan has become a full-time occupation, he said.

Two years ago, Kingrea’s accuser, grown to an adult and jailed for his own conviction for hurting a child, declared that he had lied when he said Kingrea sexually abused him.

Shawn Douglas Smith had been the main witness against Kingrea. In 2020, Smith said that he wanted to right the wrong he had done with his accusation. Smith filed an affidavit saying that Kingrea did not commit any sexual abuse, spoke to state investigators, and this year testified at a special hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

After the circuit judge said that he was satisfied that Smith was knowingly recanting his earlier testimony without any pressure from Kingrea or anyone else, the appeals court cleared Kingrea.

Kellerman said that he is now applying to have the other charges filed against Kingrea — all of which were dropped or dismissed — expunged so that they no longer appear in court records at all. Kingrea’s name is no longer on the Sex Offender Registry.

And Kellerman said that he is searching for a state legislator to carry a bill to compensate Kingrea for his time in jail. The process requires a special act of the General Assembly, Kellerman explained. The General Assembly’s next session, which begins Jan. 8, will be the first since Kingrea was declared innocent.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, whose district includes Kingrea’s home, did not reply to a message seeking comment on Kingrea’s situation.

About half of the $50,000 that Virginia usually awards for a year of wrongful incarceration is paid up front, with the rest in monthly installments over a decade, Kingrea and Kellerman said.

Kingrea said that the process of seeking compensation seemed unnecessarily opaque.

“No one says nothing like ‘Oops’ or ‘Sorry’ … There should be a clearer path. It’s already been traumatic,” Kingrea said.

Kingrea and his wife have been trying to raise $8,000 through a GoFundMe page to help pay for the addition of a home sensory room, basically a padded, safe area where Dylan could be less confined than he normally is. On Wednesday, the total raised so far was listed as $6,781.

Kingrea said that the church that he and his wife attend contributed money for the sensory room. But the money had to be used instead for needed repairs to shore up floors, for painting, and to fix cabinets and counters in the couple’s 1970 single-wide modular home, Kingrea said.

As Kingrea and his wife searched for a way to pay for a sensory room, Dylan spent much of his time at home in a safety bed surrounded by heavy netting. The bed sustained ongoing damage and eventually wore out, Kingrea said. Dylan would often voiced his displeasure with being in it through piercing shrieks that might last through the night.

Dylan is “a bundle of joy,” Kingrea said. “But it’s hard when you’re trying to keep him safe, but he just don’t know that.”

In recent months, Kingrea replaced the safety bed with a homemade sleep pen. Like the safety bed, it took up much of the family’s living room. Dylan seemed more comfortable. He stopped the screams and for the first time, spoke a few words, repeating over and over a phrase used in a school exercise about putting coins in a piggy bank, Kingrea said. It seemed a happy utterance, unlike the yells.

It was soon afterward that Michelle Kingrea told Dylan it was time for a bath and the boy began repeating “take a bath,” David Kingrea said.

These few words seemed a huge breakthrough, Kingrea said.

Kingrea said he plans to keep finding ways to help Dylan by reaching out to groups that assist children who have special needs. He also continues hoping for state compensation.

“When there is an injustice, just as there are when there is a tragedy, there should be consequences,” Kingrea said. “… The commonwealth was wrong … and because of that, it’s not just me, it’s a little one” who was harmed.