Whatever happened to: Roanoke-area food banks are recovering from early pandemic stresses

Food banks had a better year than expected.
The public health emergency and its economic effects spawned fears of hungry clients being turned away because of empty shelves.
But the worst-case scenario did not happen in the region.
Individuals, businesses and governments contributed substantial additional financial support to sustain supplies of meat, perishables and dry goods available for distribution during the pandemic, reports the area’s largest food bank. At the same time, government stimulus checks and higher jobless pay relieved some of the pressure on systems that distribute free food.
Although the worst may have passed, organizations said they still require the public’s ongoing support to operate and encouraged continued giving.
“We were feeding people before the pandemic and we will be feeding after the pandemic,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, which is based in Salem.
When health officials declared the pandemic and the world responded, it disrupted channels through which food banks normally obtained food at little to no cost. Agricultural and retail surplus became virtually a thing of the past. Feeding Southwest Virginia’s incoming food supply dropped to one truckload a week in March from a usual rate of 12.
But in response to the emergency, money flowed.
Government food programs on which Feeding Southwest Virginia relies supplied more goods using federal dollars they had to fight the effects of the pandemic. In addition, donors, individual and corporate alike, gave generously.
“We are now at 15 trucks to 17 trucks a week and have been for a number of months,” Irvine said.
Feeding Southwest Virginia, the area’s largest food bank, handled 15% more food from March through October this year than last year, while it and its affiliates fed 100,000 people monthly, she said.
It was enough to cope with a rise in demand for food of between 3% and 5%, significantly less than the spike that was expected.
Friday, volunteers loaded food-filled boxes and satchels into 336 vehicles at a Christiansburg church. Each giveaway was intended to feed a family of four for three days.
In Floyd County, the board of supervisors recently voted to spend $200,000 of the locality’s coronavirus relief money to obtain food for its eight local food banks. The food was bought from area farmers and vendors who sell goods at the community’s farmers market, while a local grocery store also assisted, said Lydeana Martin, the county’s director of community and economic development.
Purchases included beef on the hoof and arrangements for its processing. Funds also went to buy freezers to store the food windfall. Overjoyed food bank workers suddenly had much more food to give away during the holidays.
“It’s mostly volunteers that make all this happen and they work in the quiet background of everything. Nobody sees what they do, only the many families that they help. Otherwise, they’re unsung heroes. This at least lets them know that their work is deeply appreciated and supported,” Martin said.
Plenty!, a Floyd food bank that serves 150 households weekly, experienced a surge in demand for food that went away in summer and returned recently. New registrants at one point accounted 35% of the people who were picking up food, an unusually high share, said Kerry Ackerson, who directs the organization. The generosity of donors made it possible to feed them, but “we are operating with empty coolers at the end of the week a lot,” she said.
The organization frequently does not know where the next week’s food will be coming from and jumps on every opportunity to buy. For example, if a large quantity of potatoes is available, it buys and stores them, she said.
“We never say ‘no’ to any food because we never know when we can get it again,” Ackerson said.
Her wish at year’s end is that “we finish the year strong. We need volunteers, we need food and we need cash donations, too,” Ackerson said.