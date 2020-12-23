Whatever happened to: Roanoke-area food banks are recovering from early pandemic stresses

Purchases included beef on the hoof and arrangements for its processing. Funds also went to buy freezers to store the food windfall. Overjoyed food bank workers suddenly had much more food to give away during the holidays.

“It’s mostly volunteers that make all this happen and they work in the quiet background of everything. Nobody sees what they do, only the many families that they help. Otherwise, they’re unsung heroes. This at least lets them know that their work is deeply appreciated and supported,” Martin said.

Plenty!, a Floyd food bank that serves 150 households weekly, experienced a surge in demand for food that went away in summer and returned recently. New registrants at one point accounted 35% of the people who were picking up food, an unusually high share, said Kerry Ackerson, who directs the organization. The generosity of donors made it possible to feed them, but “we are operating with empty coolers at the end of the week a lot,” she said.

The organization frequently does not know where the next week’s food will be coming from and jumps on every opportunity to buy. For example, if a large quantity of potatoes is available, it buys and stores them, she said.

“We never say ‘no’ to any food because we never know when we can get it again,” Ackerson said.

Her wish at year’s end is that “we finish the year strong. We need volunteers, we need food and we need cash donations, too,” Ackerson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.