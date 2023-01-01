Whatever Happened To: Short updates on stories from 2022

Sole caretaker to child still awaits sentencing

Then: Antoine Thompson, the sole caretaker of his toddler daughter, Aziyah, worries that no one will be available to care for her after he is sentenced to prison on federal drug charges. He asked a judge to allow him to remain free on bond until July, when Aziyah's mother is scheduled to be released after serving time for an unconnected drug charge.

Now: A November sentencing date was continued, allowing Thompson to be with his daughter through the holidays. A new court date of Jan. 6 has been set. The case raises questions about how young children are impacted by the incarceration of both parents, and whether that can be lessened by staggered sentencing that allows one caregiver to remain free while the other is in prison.

— Laurence Hammack

Ferrum professor reflects on ongoing war in Ukraine

Then: Near the beginning of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine, Ferrum College professor Mariya Dzhyoyeva, a self-identified Ukrainian-Canadian, worried about a future of cultural censorship.

Now: Dzhyoyeva compares the ongoing war in Ukraine to Russia's takeover of Crimea in 2014.

In some places, she said, the pro-Russian sentiment that allowed the county to gain a foothold in Crimea has died down. At the same time, Russian propaganda makes it difficult to get an accurate picture of life in Crimea.

Meanwhile, Russia's war in Ukraine has been met with fierce resistance, splitting families apart as millions flee the country.

— Molly Hunter

Next federal judge nears confirmation vote

Then: The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee backed Robert Ballou to become the next federal judge for the Western District of Virginia. Ballou, currently a Roanoke-based magistrate judge, was nominated by President Joe Biden last July.

Now: After the committee's vote in December, the full Senate adjourned before it could confirm Ballou. Final approval is expected after the body reconvenes, either in January or February, according to Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who has been following the process.

— Laurence Hammack

Verses Listening Lounge opens, closes

Then: In March, former Morning Brew Coffee Co. owner Toya Jones opened Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center, on Kirk Avenue's 100 block. The collaborative space hosted art, poetry, music and other performances, and sold merchandise and coffee. It became the new home of Roanoke performer Bryan "Harvest Blaque" Hancock's Soul Sessions, a monthly poetry, spoken word and music event, and Hancock booked other entertainment there. Jones organized the inaugural Back To Black Art Show, on June 25 in the block outside her space.

Now: Roanoke officials appointed Jones to the city's arts commission effective July 1, for a three-year term. She announced Aug. 7 on social media channels that she would not renew the lease on Kirk Avenue, and would no longer have a full-time physical space. "I have discovered that my business model has and will allow me to do so … We will continue to operate under the name Verses! We will continue to organize amazing events and other projects for our community as we have a few that are currently on the drawing board," Jones wrote on Instagram. She did not reply to messages sent to her on Facebook, asking her to elaborate. Hancock has moved Soul Sessions to the new Ursula's Cafe, 511 Jefferson St., and wrote in a message exchange that he still collaborates with Jones, who operates Verses as a production company.

— Tad Dickens