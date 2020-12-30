Whatever Happened To: Small businesses in NRV's college towns adapt to stay alive

“When we look at where we are, of course business is down, but it could be worse,” Michelle Raub said. “We’re staying optimistic.”

BT’s owner, Kelsi Jones, who bought the Radford restaurant and bar with her husband, Todd, just before the start of the 2019-20 academic year, said being adaptable and versatile throughout the pandemic has helped them keep the doors open and their employees paid.

Located directly across from the Radford University campus on Tyler Avenue, BT’s has been a town and gown joint since opening in 1983, but it has mostly been known as a college bar.

However, since the pandemic started to affect the business in March, she said the restaurant has started to showcase what is being made in the kitchen as opposed to just the drinks poured at the bar.

“We have wonderful cooks and a great kitchen manager,” Jones said. “Offering delivery and making sure people are aware how strong our menu is has been important throughout this whole thing.”

She also noted that adding delivery, and recently adding breakfast, have been key to keeping the ship afloat, as has the versatility and flexibility of their employees.