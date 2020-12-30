Whatever Happened To: Small businesses in NRV's college towns adapt to stay alive

Noah Gillie, an employee of the iconic Gillie’s restaurant in downtown Blacksburg, described the past several months simply.
“Oh, rough. Rough,” Gillie, the son of owner Ranae Gillie, said recently.
Since the coronavirus pandemic first shuttered the campuses of Virginia Tech and Radford University in March, businesses in the New River Valley — which rely heavily on the colleges for a vibrant economy — have struggled. State restrictions on restaurants and a reduced population of students continue to stress business owners and workers, though some are finding creative workarounds to the situation.
While Blacksburg couldn’t immediately provide data on recent business closures, town revenue from meals, lodging and sales taxes are down significantly, according to the locality’s most recent figures. Meals revenue fell more than 30% in October from the same month last year, and visitors have spent less than half on hotels as they did in 2019.
Gillie’s has made its best efforts to adapt, Gillie said, including a shift away from indoor dining.
The restaurant still allows patrons to eat inside, but at an even lower capacity than what the state allows due to limited seating, Gillie said. Outside, the restaurant has put up three tents and installed heaters to keep diners warm, a move that other nearby eateries have also made.
In fact, restaurants across Montgomery County were given the opportunity a few months ago to begin applying for federally funded grants aimed at helping them expand or enhance their dining capacities, particularly as it related to outdoor seating spaces. The funding came from the CARES Act, a federal package passed earlier this year to aid workers and institutions finally impacted by the pandemic.
Gillie’s has also cut its menu in half and reduced staff, including going from a team of about 15 cooks and dishwashers to three of those positions, Gillie said.
“The menu is minimal,” he said. “But it’s what we can do to be able … to keep paying employees.”
Gillie is looking to the end of the pandemic, but he said he understands the cautionary approach to opening back up again.
“I respect the hesitation,” he said. “We’re not out of it yet.”
Michelle and Tom Raub, owners of T.R. Collection and Sugar Magnolia, brought the two businesses together and now operate them out of the downtown Blacksburg space that was initially established for the latter.
The lease on the approximately 600-square-foot space for T.R. Collection ends next month, Tom Raub said.
“When that lease ends, we’re letting that one go,” he said of the physical location.
T.R. Collection’s business — including most of its inventory — was moved to Sugar Magnolia, a decision the Raubs said enhanced the latter’s offerings.
Tom Raub said it was also tough to keep the old T.R. Collection space open due its capacity limitations.
“COVID was really the catalyst for making the decision that made sense anyway,” he said.
Sugar Magnolia sells ice cream, chocolates, gourmet popcorn, various flavors of hot chocolate and paper goods such as stationery. T.R. Collection is a gift shop, offering items such as home goods, jewelry and scarves.
“That was a component we didn’t really have here at Sugar. It was more paper goods and all of the sweets,” Michelle Raub said.
One offering that they’ve ramped up is custom-made gift baskets, which Michelle Raub said help patrons who otherwise spend this time of the year with family and friends.
“They’ll call in and they’ll tell me, ‘Hey, you know, I want to send something to my aunt,’” she said.
The gift baskets have been successful, with the Raubs saying that they’ve sold more than 200 this month. In fact, Tom Raub said business for this month alone is expected to be about even with December of 2019, even if business for the rest of the year has been down.
“When we look at where we are, of course business is down, but it could be worse,” Michelle Raub said. “We’re staying optimistic.”
BT’s owner, Kelsi Jones, who bought the Radford restaurant and bar with her husband, Todd, just before the start of the 2019-20 academic year, said being adaptable and versatile throughout the pandemic has helped them keep the doors open and their employees paid.
Located directly across from the Radford University campus on Tyler Avenue, BT’s has been a town and gown joint since opening in 1983, but it has mostly been known as a college bar.
However, since the pandemic started to affect the business in March, she said the restaurant has started to showcase what is being made in the kitchen as opposed to just the drinks poured at the bar.
“We have wonderful cooks and a great kitchen manager,” Jones said. “Offering delivery and making sure people are aware how strong our menu is has been important throughout this whole thing.”
She also noted that adding delivery, and recently adding breakfast, have been key to keeping the ship afloat, as has the versatility and flexibility of their employees.
“We obviously don’t have as many shifts needed for servers when we cannot work at full capacity, but our employees have been willing to transition and be trained to do other things, and that’s been a huge help,” Jones said.
She said her biggest worries since March have been her employees and making sure they have money, and she hopes that further restrictions won't be necessary.
“We will abide by whatever restrictions are put in place,” she said. “I am confident we will make it through this and serve the community for another 30 years.”
Sean Stahl was managing Ancient Art Tattoo Studio in Blacksburg back in March when the pandemic led Tech and Radford to close.
He estimated then that college students accounted for up to 80% of his clientele.
In August, the owner closed the business and Stahl decided to strike out on his own.
“I couldn’t go without not working,” he said recently at his new studio, Adornment Body Piercing on South Main Street in Blacksburg. “I saw the writing on the wall … so I took advantage of the moment.”
Stahl said it was a struggle to get all the permits and regulatory paperwork straightened out, since the pandemic has overwhelmed government agencies.
But after taking out a loan, he was able to open his shop in September. While Stahl’s friends have filled in as guest tattoo artists, he is still searching for a permanent house artist.
On a recent Tuesday, Samuel Malesky, a Radford University junior, stopped by the shop in part to get an eyebrow piercing.
“I’m always down to support a new place,” Malesky, 21, said, “especially with so many businesses getting hit hard financially.”
Stahl said the Blacksburg business community has come together during the pandemic. But he said state restrictions and a lack of government aid have hurt the prospect for economic recovery.
“Everyone around town’s hurting,” he said, noting that friends of his who tend or run bars have suffered from a state ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. aimed at curbing transmission of COVID-19.
“I think there will be a lot of staple establishments that, if things don’t change fast, they might not be staples of Blacksburg anymore,” Stahl said.