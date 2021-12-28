Whatever Happened To: The Christiansburg 'war' that brought humor to the pandemic

CHRISTIANSBURG — Jim Bohon works as a music instructor at Bridge Kaldro Music, but has also been in charge of his employer’s business marquee for much of his nearly five years there.

Bohon’s always tried to have fun and be creative with the marquee sign. One message he roughly recalls putting up there read: “It’s a long way to the top if you want to ‘Rock n’ Roll.”

Bohon said the message was a nod to how Bridge Kaldro operates out of the second floor of its building.

Then Bohon, who enjoys looking at humorous signs on the internet, said sometime in April of this year he thought: What if he upped the ante a little? What if he tried to involve a neighboring business?

Bohon said he checked with his boss first to make sure they were fine with his next marquee idea.

“‘As long as you don’t cause any trouble, say whatever you want to,’” he recalls being told.

Bohon then sent a straightforward challenge to neighbor Super Shoes.

“Hey Super Shoes! Wanna start a sign war?”

Bohon said he wasn’t even sure if Super Shoes would respond. They didn’t immediately, and he even wondered after a few days if the company wouldn’t allow them to.

Then finally came the reply: “Hey Bridge Kaldro! Our shoe strings are stronger than your guitar strings.”

The “Christiansburg Sign War” had started, thrusting the town of approximately 23,000 people into a spotlight that spread beyond the U.S.

Those who participated saw the banter as a way for the community to come together and bring some joy in an otherwise difficult period marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They were also glad to be able to promote many local businesses.

“First of all, it was really kind of amazing that it took off the way it did. The morale boost, the positive feeling that came from everybody reacting to them [the signs],” said Katy Cunningham, Super Shoes’ store manager. “I think it’s something we didn’t realize people needed. The laughter, humor, the kind of community feeling.”

Some of Super Shoes’ delay in responding to their neighbor was deliberate, Cunningham said.

“I think we always knew we were going to, but they’ve always been so clever with their signs,” she said. “We knew we couldn’t do anything without doing it right. It had to be the right thing, so it did take us a while to come back.”

Bohon saw that the friendly barbs had received much attention on the popular discussion website Reddit following Super Shoes’ response.

“It was everywhere in no time, at all,” he said.

The fever spread across Christiansburg and beyond. Before culminating in an appearance on CBS News, it was common for days for area residents to scroll their Facebook and other social media feeds and see another jab or pun captured in a shared photo.

Kabuki Restaurant jumped in shortly after Bridge Kaldro and Super Shoes began their skirmish.

“You got to B-sharp to make good Shoe-shi and we won’t string you along.”

Bridge Kaldro, of course, had responded several times and was more than happy to pull Kabuki into the mix.

“What a ‘Croc’ IDK what stinks worse your shoes or Kabuki’s sign.”

Other businesses that joined in included Christiansburg Pharmacy, which wrote: “Music, shoes and food are fine. But your health is on our mind!”

And the battle was not limited to retailers and restaurants.

Real Life Dental wrote on a sidewalk sandwich board: “Hey Bridge Kaldro no hard FILLINGS but we will be CROWNED winner of this SIGN WAR.”

In the eastern Montgomery County community of Shawsville, the Meadowbrook Public Library said: “We tried to find time to join the Cburg sign war but we are fully booked.”

Then, the First Church of God put up these words: “Pianos need tuned/Mikado costs $$/shoes wear out/Jesus is forever, honey.”

The local sign war inspired similar activities elsewhere, including in the small Canadian community of Listowel, Ontario. The BBC specifically profiled Listowel when the viral moment reached that area.

A Facebook group called Christiansburg, VA Sign War was created to chronicle and promote the local event and similar instances elsewhere in the country. The group currently has just over 31,000 members.

Just several days after the page went live, the group had gained 10,000 members, including some as far away as Australia, administrator Anthony Woodyard told the Roanoke Times this past spring.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber called the moment unique and said it was nice to see a small town such as Christiansburg get the national spotlight and some prominence, particularly for something that was not at all a catastrophic event.

“Looking back on it, I really think it’s probably one of the finest things that happened because it seemed to encourage, not so much a ‘war,’ but an esprit de corps between the businesses in town and it picked up like wildfire,” Barber said. “I appreciated the humor exposed on these signs and the thought that went into these signs.”

Barber said he was also glad to see the promotion the event created for local businesses.

“That’s the way we exist,” he said, adding that the local mom and pop shops are truly what breathes life into the community.

The sign war has, obviously, settled down over the past several months. Bohon and Cunningham each said they have continued to trade friendly jabs, albeit at a much lighter level than what was witnessed months ago.

Yoshi Koeda, Kabuki’s owner, said he truly used the time to promote local businesses. He said he’s thinking of reigniting the war next spring.

“It was a really fun time we all had,” he said.

