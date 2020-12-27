Whatever happened to: The region's well-known COVID-19 patients share stories of recovery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helgeson, 61, became infected while traveling in early March; she developed symptoms a few days later and was diagnosed in the third week of that month.

Although she had no fever, there were headaches, chills, an extreme cough, chest pain, loss of taste and smell, and other maladies.

In a later story in The Roanoke Times, she described difficulties she experienced April 1 when she was stalled by, and turned away from, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, despite her doctor’s orders. That situation later prompted the facility’s vice president to apologize, acknowledging in a statement that “there was clearly a failing; the care that we provided to Mrs. Helgeson should have been better coordinated.”

Helgeson’s symptoms persisted, but she finally got treatment in Danville on April 17 and her condition ultimately improved.

“I got worse before I got better. I’m probably 90% from where I was, back before,” she said Wednesday, nine months after her diagnosis.

“There’s just a gel that hangs on, and you’re kind of coughing it up all the time. What I’m experiencing is not uncommon with people that end up carrying the symptoms for a while,” she explained. “It’s a fickle disease ... so different for different people.”