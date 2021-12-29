Whatever Happened To: Virginia children's ombudsman begins social services investigations, but waits to open hotline

Virginia’s first children’s ombudsman has started investigating cases since the office was established this summer, but has yet to formally open to the public.

Gov. Ralph Northam appointed attorney Eric Reynolds as children’s ombudsman in June, more than a year after legislation establishing the office was signed into law. Reynolds reports directly to the governor.

Reynolds was most recently the staff attorney for court improvement programs at the Virginia Supreme Court and also served as legal counsel for the Virginia Department of Social Services and other state agencies.

His office will investigate complaints concerning the 120 local social services departments in the state. According to a state legislative watchdog report, the Virginia Department of Social Services lacked a clear way to identify and address problems in its local agencies.

Both biological and foster parents were often scared to speak out against an agency because they feared their children would be removed from their home. Without a place to turn in the state, regional or local offices, families were left to navigate the system and its problems on their own.

Reynolds said the office is currently working to hire staff, build a website and create a case management system for complaints. He wanted these to be in place before advertising the office’s contact information and creating a complaint hotline.

But once his appointment was announced in June, word spread and the office began to receive calls from people seeking help in foster care and child protective services cases.

Reynolds said many of the calls have been from Southwest Virginia.

“We’ve been taking that opportunity to formulate and perfect our procedures,” Reynolds said. “So when we’re able to go live and accept the floodgates of calls we’re going to be getting, and that I’m expecting, we’ll have those policies and routines in place.”

As of early November, the ombudsman had received 33 complaints. Of those 33, the office initiated investigations into five, closed out seven because of lack of authority or information from the complainant, referred one to another agency and were in the process of assessing the remaining. Two of the complaints involved child fatalities.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has provided access to its case files for the investigations and the ombudsman’s office has also been working with the social services regional offices and constituent services unit on complaints.

Reynolds said many of the calls have been from biological parents whose children have been removed by local agencies. He said sometimes the office takes the role of educating people about how the system works — explaining why a social worker took certain actions or why they can’t take others. Educating the public on the social services system is part of the ombudsman’s role, Reynolds said.

Other times foster parents call with stories of their foster children being arbitrarily removed from their home, Reynolds said. Other trends identified have been a lack of trauma-informed practices with parents and some families being left in legal limbo during foster cases. These trends help inform the office as it recommends legislative changes in the upcoming session.

Reynolds said he has seen a spectrum of social work being done across the state. Some social workers and agencies go above and beyond for families.

“But then there’s some that, honestly, I ask, why are you in this business?” Reynolds said. “Why are you a caseworker for social services if this is your attitude towards families or toward kids? We’ve seen that end of the spectrum as well. Those are the ones that we take very seriously. We go in and work with the Virginia Department of Social Services and the regional offices to try to put those cases back on track.”

He said the office stepped in on a few cases and has already seen some local practices change.

Reynolds hopes the office’s hotline and email complaint system will be available to the public early next year, but hiring staff and working through the state procurement system has taken longer than expected.

“I know folks are frustrated and they want to do something,” Reynolds said. “I want that system in place so that we can handle an influx. We are responding. If people call us, we’re opening files, we’re handling them. But are we ready to open those floodgates yet? Not quite.”

In 2018, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommended creating an ombudsman’s office to help fix issues in the state’s foster care system. The commission’s report detailed many problems with the state social services department’s accountability and oversight of local agencies.

JLARC reports have documented the lack of accountability at social services agencies for nearly 40 years. Reports have said that local departments can operate for years with severe inadequacies, and that the local agencies face no consequences if they do not fix identified problems.

At least 14 other states have implemented ombudsman offices that have been able to improve child welfare programs.

“What we have is a flashlight, not a hammer,” Reynolds said. “We can shine the light on the areas that need improvement and for the right people to see the areas of improvement that need to be addressed.”

