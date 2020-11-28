When drug addiction hit home, tiny Rich Creek responded

The town council volunteered the use of a community center for Living Free’s weekly sessions, and the police department offered to cover the cost of the program’s $10 workbooks for participants to ensure it could be completely free for all in need.

Messages flowed into the town from people wanting to help. The drug court approved the program for use by its participants, although Living Free remains open to all and local leaders hope it will also be a resource for people before they wind up in the criminal justice system.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly applauded the push to expand services. Transportation is one of the biggest stumbling blocks heard from drug court participants in the rolling, rural county.

Finding ways to bridge the distance between those who need help and those can offer help is huge, he said.

“Transportation can become a real obstacle for a lot of our folks,” he said. “Hopefully, this can be another option to help people work through their addiction issues so they can ultimately be better contributors to their families and community.”

Rich Creek’s resolve to work together to find partners and ideas that could work for it is emblematic of the Giles County community as a whole, Lilly added.