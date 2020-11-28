When drug addiction hit home, tiny Rich Creek responded

The stories stuck with Steve Buckland.
The one-man police department, chief of the tiny town of Rich Creek in Giles County, recalled some of his conversations with people battling addiction, a struggle that had brought them into contact with the law for one reason or another.
Some cried out of a sense of shame or sorrow. Some spoke of the difficulty of getting their feet under them and finding stability.
Rich Creek, a rural town of less than one square mile just east of the West Virginia line, had been an advocate of its county’s specialized, recovery-focused drug court program since that endeavor started about four years ago.
But the town itself had no recovery support groups within its borders that Buckland knew of. To be sure, such programs existed in neighboring communities, in a few cases a less than 10-mile drive up the highway.
Achievable if you have a car. A high hurdle if you don’t.
“A lot of my locals, they don’t have driver’s licenses, they don’t have transportation, so there is really no way for them to get anywhere,” said Buckland.
“A lot of people that I’ve arrested have told me the same thing: We don’t have enough access to help groups.”
That need was weighing on Buckland’s mind this fall when an announcement about an arrest generated an animated conversation about addiction and resources on the police department’s Facebook page.
The September post amassed more than 250 comments — by far the most of anything the page shared this year — with several weighing in on the need for treatment support.
Some who’d walked the path of recovery started sharing their own stories and offering advice. A mother asked one of them to write to her son in the hopes it’d get through to him. Yet another poster offered to talk with anyone who needed help.
These posts also stuck with Buckland. And it spurred more conversations with the prosecutor’s office, town council and other agencies — leading this month to the launch of a new support program in Rich Creek.
“Hopefully, it’s a step in the right direction and we can help some people,” said Buckland, adding that local leaders and community members alike rallied around the idea.
“If we can help even one person, it’s worth it,” he said.
The new program, which meets weekly, is coordinated by Cherie Dunford, a Pembroke chaplain who’s been training over the past year to become a facilitator and organizer with Living Free, a national faith-based nonprofit.
Dunford said the program’s mission is to help those hurting find support, hope and ultimately freedom from the addictions they’re fighting.
When communities pull together to work for change, as in Rich Creek, lives can be changed, she said.
“People helping people. That’s what it’s all about,” she said.
Offering hope
Dunford had been in the early stages of exploring bringing a local program to Giles County when the conversations in Rich Creek brought her name to the attention of town leaders.
Rich Creek and Giles County haven’t been immune to the rising tide of the opioid crisis enveloping the state and the nation.
Virginia released new data this month showing it saw a surge statewide in overdose deaths during the first half of this year as the pandemic roiled households and communities.
From April through June, 634 people died across the commonwealth, a jump of more than 65% over the same period last year.
Rich Creek, with a population of less than 750, has not seen any overdose deaths this year — “And I hope we don’t,” Buckland said.
But it’s been battling its share of the deepening addiction crisis. Heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl all number among points of concern now, Buckland said, mirroring trends happening around the state according to the new data issued this month.
For the town, this fall’s conversations quickly turned into organizing meetings as people began joining together and asking what they could contribute.
The town council volunteered the use of a community center for Living Free’s weekly sessions, and the police department offered to cover the cost of the program’s $10 workbooks for participants to ensure it could be completely free for all in need.
Messages flowed into the town from people wanting to help. The drug court approved the program for use by its participants, although Living Free remains open to all and local leaders hope it will also be a resource for people before they wind up in the criminal justice system.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly applauded the push to expand services. Transportation is one of the biggest stumbling blocks heard from drug court participants in the rolling, rural county.
Finding ways to bridge the distance between those who need help and those can offer help is huge, he said.
“Transportation can become a real obstacle for a lot of our folks,” he said. “Hopefully, this can be another option to help people work through their addiction issues so they can ultimately be better contributors to their families and community.”
Rich Creek’s resolve to work together to find partners and ideas that could work for it is emblematic of the Giles County community as a whole, Lilly added.
With fewer resources than larger communities in the state might have, he said, this region still finds ways to come together to tackle the needs it sees.
“We keep finding creative ways to take care of one another,” Lilly said. “This community is constantly stepping up. That’s just its spirit.”
The new program, Living Free of Giles County, is currently meeting Monday evenings in Rich Creek. The group has a team of four volunteers working alongside Dunford to facilitate it.
The town and the police department, while supportive of the program, don’t take part in running it, a buffer to ensure that those coming to seek help can feel at ease. Social distancing, disinfecting and masking are included in all of the group’s in-person session plans.
Dunford said the group is working now to get the word out about it and build connections with those who could benefit from its services.
“We’re just at the beginning,” she said of the program.
But she spoke of the future with the same hope that she aims to help instill for those in need.
“That’s one of the main things,” she said of the work that lies ahead. “We want to offer people hope.”
