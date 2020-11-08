When religious rites meet pandemic rules, a dying patient is caught in the middle

On Sept. 20, as the Rev. Steve McNally was preparing for Sunday morning Mass at the Church of the Transfiguration in Fincastle, Barbara Conti sent him a text: Can you include Gene in your prayers?
Dr. Eugene Conti had been admitted the day before to an intensive care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was gravely ill with COVID-19.
After Mass, McNally drove to the hospital. He planned to hear Conti’s confession, give him Communion and most importantly perform the sacrament of anointing the sick, or last rites as it is often called.
But the priest was barred from entering the eighth-floor ICU then, and during the next two weeks before Conti, whose mother had once played the organ for Pope John Paul II at New York’s Shea Stadium, died without receiving the sacraments.
McNally is angered and frustrated that his parishioner was denied his religious rights. Barbara Conti said it is the source of despair. She wrote a letter to top Carilion officials saying that while she has not one complaint about what she called the valiant care that her husband received, she is dismayed that McNally was turned away and that Carilion does not have a Catholic among its chaplains who would have understood just how essential this sacrament is.
“For Gene, it’s a way for his soul to feel like he’s prepared to come into the arms of our Lord. That’s what it would mean for him. To be stainless. Everybody would say Christ died on the cross and covered our sins,” his widow said. “But from the standpoint that you are laying there, and you know you are very, very sick, and you know they are going to put you on a ventilator — and he’s an ER doctor and he knows that should he recover it’s going to be a long recovery — this was a chance for his soul to be able to be at peace, to know that he has that anointing. That’s it’s going to be OK. It’s a reassurance for your soul.”
Their pleas have been heard. Carilion said it will now allow priests into the room with COVID-19 patients as long as they wear the proper personal protective equipment.
Richard Brown, director of Carilion’s chaplaincy services, said they have tried since the beginning of the pandemic, knowing that visitations would be significantly altered, to work with administration and infection control.
“Most of the time we handle it on a case-by-case basis, talking with infection control and unit directors where a patient may be. We really like to talk and come up with, I can’t say the right decision, but the best decision that we can for that moment or that situation,” Brown said.
McNally didn’t talk with Brown or any of the other chaplains when he was turned away. Brown reached out to him after Conti’s death, which McNally said he appreciated. But it was too late for Conti.
A sense of inevitability
Conti was an emergency room physician for 32 years and worked at a hospital in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. For most of their marriage, the couple lived in Virginia Beach, but vacationed in the mountains. About eight years ago they moved to Botetourt County.
At 72, Conti was semi-retired, working about six shifts a month, two days at a time in North Carolina. Barbara Conti said when COVID-19 first started she’d make her husband strip on their front porch when he came home. Because he worked in the emergency department, she said there was a sense of inevitability that he would become infected. But they were both fit and had no underlying illnesses, she said.
Conti worked the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day, arriving home that Sunday. By Monday night he had a dry cough and was feeling achy. By Thursday, Barbara Conti said that she, too, felt as though she had the flu. They called their physician, who told them to stay home but then directed them on Sept. 14 to a testing site.
“It exhausted us to get in the truck, drive to the test and then drive home,” she said. By the 19th they were both still ill.
“I called EMS. Gene was struggling with his breathing. I went in and out of the ER and was home by 5. Gene went straight to the ICU,” she said.
Looking back, Barbara Conti doesn’t know if the outcome would have changed had they gone sooner. She just knows they were so sick, so fatigued and had listened to advice that there is nothing to be done except stay home.
“At what point do you decide you aren’t getting any better? That’s the frustration with this particular virus,” she said. “My takeaway is if you are feeling sick and you wait a couple days, go ahead and go to the ER.”
A need for forgiveness
Barbara Conti knew when her husband was admitted that he would want to see his priest.
McNally said he checked in at the visitor’s station and passed all the screening but was then barred from going to the ICU.
McNally said a unit director told him by phone that no one but doctors was permitted in the ICU.
“We went round and round and in absolute frustration I said to her, ‘Are you telling me doctors change light bulbs, doctors mop up spills, doctors feed the patients, doctors draw blood from the lab?’” McNally said he was contacted later by someone else from the hospital who said the woman had misspoken.
“Yeah, you’re darn right, but that person who misspoke had the authority to deny me access to my parishioner. And to deny a person his religious rights to have his pastor come to him. That’s an unforgivable, egregious, horrible thing,” he said.
That evening, Eugene Conti was placed on a ventilator.
For the next 13 days, Barbara Conti talked with the nurses and doctors several times a day. She said they’d hold a phone up to her husband for her to Facetime. On Oct. 3, the couple’s 27th wedding anniversary, she said he showed no response to her voice. A doctor called later to ask if she wanted them to perform CPR as Conti’s condition was worsening, or if she wanted to come in to say goodbye.
She’s not sure if it’s because she had had COVID that they let her in. She took holy water and her rosary, and a hospital chaplain prayed with her outside her husband’s room.
“I did the best I could. I know God hears us, and I did what I could in the absence of a priest,” she said.
After midnight, on Oct. 4, Conti died.
Until then, he could still have received the sacrament.
McNally said that as long as there was any life in Conti’s body he could have anointed him with oils blessed by the bishop during Holy Week.
“The sacrament of the sick has the power to forgive sins even when a person is unconscious or unresponsive,” McNally said.
The sacrament comes from a passage in the Letter of James, an epistle in the Catholic Bible. It cannot be performed by a layperson.
“We feel a person should die in a state of grace. And if they are not, well, obviously we trust God. We know serious sins a person committed though human weakness need to be forgiven,” McNally said. “For a person to die unforgiven of sins, well, that could be a problem.”
‘One of the biggest struggles’
McNally said he had never before encountered a problem when visiting parishioners at Carilion.
Brown said they have allowed priests in to see non-COVID patients and that they hadn’t known of any problems until Conti’s case arose. He said they have also worked with faith leaders to allow them to see COVID patients through windows and to use iPads to Facetime. This was the first time they encountered a problem with a ritual that has a touch component.
“We would love for everyone to have their own clergy. I know that for most people when they are sick or when they are injured, especially people of faith, their clergy is a significant part of that life,” Brown said. “When they are in the hospital, oftentimes they become more significant to them because they provide them with a grounding, a foundation as to who they are as people. For us to arbitrarily say, no, you can’t come in, it creates a tension for us.”
Brown said they have to balance all that with also protecting the health of staff and others.
“This is probably one of the biggest struggles we’ve had to work through in health care in a long time,” he said.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond said in a statement that early in the pandemic that it had created a pastoral care team, a group of priests in good health and not immune-compromised, and that they’ve been trained in the use of PPE and in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Currently, any priest in our diocese who is responsible for visiting the sick or those who are facing surgery at the hospital is aware of the proper protocols he must follow when visiting the infirm,” the statement said. “Our priests respectfully work with the various hospitals so they are able to administer the sacraments to those who have requested them in order to deliver God’s grace at a time when individuals are in most need.”
The diocese spokeswoman declined to comment on what happened at Carilion or to say whether priests elsewhere faced barriers at other hospitals.
LewisGale spokeswoman Nancy May said the first priority is ensuring that patients, staff and the community are safe, but “we make every effort to honor end-of-life requests, including allowing clergy to visit face-to-face.”
Salem VA Medical Center spokesman Rosaire Bushey said in an email, “While we are not allowing visitors of any type at this time, if a Veteran is critically ill or has other extenuating circumstances, we will evaluate the situation and make a decision on a case-by-case basis.’
Brown said that he has eight full-time chaplains at Roanoke Memorial and is able to run around-the clock shifts, but that it is challenging to cover 700 beds and 100 emergency room beds.
“The potential for us to carry things from place to place is probably great,” he said. At least six of them have been required to quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, and one has tested positive.
McNally said he understands the risk of exposure.
“I have never in 35 years as a priest, never ever encountered an inability to access a parishioner. Not in a federal prison. Not in the old days of AIDS,” McNally said. “It’s not radioactivity. My God, yes, it’s serious, but that’s what PPE is all about. That’s how doctors and nurses and lab technicians and everyone else works. You put a mask on. You put gloves on and you allow them to do their work.”
