When religious rites meet pandemic rules, a dying patient is caught in the middle

On Sept. 20, as the Rev. Steve McNally was preparing for Sunday morning Mass at the Church of the Transfiguration in Fincastle, Barbara Conti sent him a text: Can you include Gene in your prayers?

Dr. Eugene Conti had been admitted the day before to an intensive care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was gravely ill with COVID-19.

After Mass, McNally drove to the hospital. He planned to hear Conti’s confession, give him Communion and most importantly perform the sacrament of anointing the sick, or last rites as it is often called.

But the priest was barred from entering the eighth-floor ICU then, and during the next two weeks before Conti, whose mother had once played the organ for Pope John Paul II at New York’s Shea Stadium, died without receiving the sacraments.

McNally is angered and frustrated that his parishioner was denied his religious rights. Barbara Conti said it is the source of despair. She wrote a letter to top Carilion officials saying that while she has not one complaint about what she called the valiant care that her husband received, she is dismayed that McNally was turned away and that Carilion does not have a Catholic among its chaplains who would have understood just how essential this sacrament is.