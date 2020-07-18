When the pandemic foiled plans for a lemonade stand, an enterprising 6-year-old took his business online

Six-year-old Judah Clements had been looking forward to operating a lemonade stand since seeing one a couple of years ago at a soccer game. Spring of 2020, his dad said, they would start one of their own.

Then the pandemic erupted and foiled Judah’s plans, but he didn’t give up.

“We’ve been talking about what it means to pivot, so we just kind of said, ‘What are our options?’ ” said Philip Clements, Judah’s dad.

Inspired by other companies that have gone online, especially those run by kids throughout the country, the Clements family helped Judah create Judah Bug Lemonade, an online lemonade business.

The company, named for Judah’s nickname around the house, sells two products: bottled lemonade and powdered lemonade mix, both featuring the Judah Bug logo. A portion of all proceeds will go to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, because Judah loves cats and dogs.

A four-pack of Judah Bug Lemonade bottles costs $8; a single bottle is $2. A packet of mix, which makes 32 ounces of lemonade, costs $2.

They don’t have a target goal for their donation for Angels of Assisi, Philip Clements said, but Judah hopes to be partners with them long term and keep donating as his business continues.