When will you know the winners? What to expect on election night.

What does this mean for knowing who wins and who loses?

It’s possible people will know on election night whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden won Virginia. But it’ll likely take at least a few days or even weeks to know who won the presidency until certain states report their results.

As for knowing the victor in other races in Virginia, it will depend on how close the vote is and the number of absentee ballots that haven’t arrived to the registrar yet that could determine the outcome. As long as voters returning absentee ballots have them postmarked by Election Day, local registrars can receive them by Nov. 6 to be counted. Election officials, though, are encouraging people who haven’t returned their absentee ballots yet not to put them in the mail on Tuesday, but hand-deliver them to their local registrar’s office, their regular polling location or a ballot drop box.

Registrars sent out final notifications on Saturday to voters who had any issues with their ballots that has prevented them from being counted. People will have until Nov. 6 to correct problems, so even more votes could trickle in later.

For people voting in person on Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can line up before 6 a.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.