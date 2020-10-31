When will you know the winners? What to expect on election night.

Americans are used to the moment on election night when the TV news anchors announce a winner, the newly elected president takes the stage and gives a speech, the balloons fall and the music plays.
This year, you’ll probably go to sleep without knowing the next president. And you might wake up not knowing the winner. And you may go to sleep again, wake up again, and go to sleep again for a few more days.
“We’re looking more at an election week than an election night, and that’s nothing to be alarmed about,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference.
It’s been an election season like no other in Virginia, with numerous changes to how people can vote coinciding with a once-a-century pandemic. There are more than 130 races across the commonwealth, including city council and congressional contests.
The huge expansion of absentee voting and early voting in Virginia led to a surge in people who have already cast ballots.
As of Wednesday, more than 2 million Virginians have already cast their ballots, making up about 36% of registered voters. In 2016, about 570,000 people voted before Election Day.
Unlike some other states that are unable to process their ballots before Election Day, registrars in Virginia can get a head start. Across the commonwealth, election officials are feeding ballots into the machines before Election Day so there isn’t a significant delay in counting votes.
What does this mean for knowing who wins and who loses?
It’s possible people will know on election night whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden won Virginia. But it’ll likely take at least a few days or even weeks to know who won the presidency until certain states report their results.
As for knowing the victor in other races in Virginia, it will depend on how close the vote is and the number of absentee ballots that haven’t arrived to the registrar yet that could determine the outcome. As long as voters returning absentee ballots have them postmarked by Election Day, local registrars can receive them by Nov. 6 to be counted. Election officials, though, are encouraging people who haven’t returned their absentee ballots yet not to put them in the mail on Tuesday, but hand-deliver them to their local registrar’s office, their regular polling location or a ballot drop box.
Registrars sent out final notifications on Saturday to voters who had any issues with their ballots that has prevented them from being counted. People will have until Nov. 6 to correct problems, so even more votes could trickle in later.
For people voting in person on Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can line up before 6 a.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.
Voters can expect precautions in place to encourage social distancing. Poll workers will wear masks and clean voting stations. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will be working around the commonwealth to encourage voters to wear masks and do things like prop open doors to minimize how many surfaces people have to touch.
“If you are voting on Election Day, please bring a mask, please respect social distancing and other sanitation requirements,” Jessica Bowman, deputy commissioner of the Department of Elections, said during a panel with the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project about what to expect on Election Day. “We expect there will be lines on Election Day, even with all these early voters, so bring your patience.”
The results for people who voted in person that day will come in soon after the polls close.
If voters are watching results for two candidates on the Department of Elections website, they could see votes swinging in different directions for the candidates throughout the night. It may take a few hours or days until it becomes clear who won.
Localities have to certify their results by Nov. 10. The State Board of Elections will certify the official results on Nov. 16.
Now, take a deep breath.
“I’d like to emphasize patience when it comes to results on election night,” said Keyanna Conner, Virginia’s secretary of administration.
