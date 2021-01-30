Where have all the vaccine doses gone? Incomplete data leaves that an open question

Statistically, more doses have gone to people living in the Roanoke Valley than the health department reports having been shipped here.

But in other health districts with large health systems — Sentara in Norfolk, the University of Virginia Medical Center in the Thomas Jefferson Health District and the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond — fewer than half of doses sent to those areas have been reported as being used.

Some of the discrepancy could be due to what is called redistributing. Avula said health systems that had more doses than staff were asked to either do as Carilion did, or send them to medical providers, pharmacies and other vaccinators to use. And while those doses are now showing up as having been given by those vaccinators, the doses might not have been subtracted from the hospitals' totals.

Avula said the initial slow rollout can now work to Virginia's advantage, as the unused doses can be sent to health districts that have developed mass clinics with the capacity to vaccinate more people than they have doses for.

Virginia will get 18,000 doses on top of its 105,000-dose weekly allotment this week under a shift in allocations by the Biden administration, he said. And Virginia will borrow doses from second-dose shipments to begin the series for 40,000 more people.