 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Roanoke and New River valleys
0 comments

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Roanoke and New River valleys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Testing for COVID-19 is available at numerous locations in the Roanoke and New River valleys, from drugstores, to medical clinics to drive-in events hosted by the Virginia Department of Health.

For options and locations, visit the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 Testing Sites page and search by your ZIP code.

For information on drive-thru testing events in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, click here.

In the New River Valley, click here for information on self-collecting testing at the Montgomery County Health Department.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert