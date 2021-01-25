Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Roanoke and New River valleys

Testing for COVID-19 is available at numerous locations in the Roanoke and New River valleys, from drugstores, to medical clinics to drive-in events hosted by the Virginia Department of Health.

For options and locations, visit the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 Testing Sites page and search by your ZIP code.

For information on drive-thru testing events in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, click here.

In the New River Valley, click here for information on self-collecting testing at the Montgomery County Health Department.