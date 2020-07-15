Which masks you should — and shouldn't — wear

Different types of masks
Not all face coverings are the same, and it’s important to know which is best for your situation, said Dr. Molly O’Dell, leader of the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts.
O’Dell highlighted three common kinds of face coverings: N95 respirators, surgical masks and basic cloth coverings.
“For the general public, all we need to be seeing is the cloth face covering,” O’Dell said.
N95
N95 respirators should be used only by health care workers performing aerosolizing procedures or COVID-19 testing. These respirators are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and filter out at least 95% of very small particles.
Wearers should be fit tested for the respirators by trained professionals; otherwise they are not as effective, O’Dell said. When fitted property, the edges of the respirator will form a seal around the nose and mouth, protecting the wearer from inhaled particles.
O’Dell encouraged people who have purchased N95 respirators to donate them to a hospital or to other health care workers.
KN95
The KN95 respirator, although similar in name, is not NIOSH-approved because it’s manufactured according to the Chinese standard for masks, O’Dell said. But for features that most people care about, the two respirators are very similar, both filtering about 95% of small particles.
There are a few other differences like regulations about pressure drop, or breathability. The N95 respirators are required to be slightly more breathable than KN95 respirators.
Still, there is no need for the general public to purchase a KN95.
Surgical masks
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surgical masks should also be reserved for health care workers.
Unlike a respirator, this mask prevents the wearer from large particle droplets rather than smaller, inhaled particles. This means that if someone coughs or sneezes, the mask acts as a barrier to protect the wearer. They are traditionally used in hospitals, outpatient services and by rescue squads for protection in situations that don’t involve aerosolizing, O’Dell said.
Surgical masks can look very similar to basic face coverings, so consumers should always double check before purchasing.
Basic face coverings
Although it is “totally inappropriate” for the general public to wear N95 respirators and they are discouraged from buying surgical masks, O’Dell said people should feel comfortable wearing basic cloth coverings.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 can be “spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected,” so it is recommended that everyone older than 2 wear a face covering in public settings.
Unlike respirators and surgical masks, these prevent the wearer from spreading the virus to others. O’Dell encouraged the “compassionate use” of face coverings in public, even though they won’t necessarily protect the wearer from getting sick.
These face coverings can include bandannas, neck gaiters, scarves and other homemade cloth coverings.
Who should wear a mask?
The vast majority of the general public should wear a mask. There are only a few groups of people that the CDC exempts from the mask recommendation.
- Children younger than 2
- People with trouble breathing
- Anyone who is unconscious or unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance
People with asthma are only exempt from the recommendation in the most severe cases.
Dr. Tom Fame, of Fame Allergy in Salem, said that for his asthma patients, he recommends masks that allow for more space between the face and the cloth. Only severe cases should refrain from wearing masks, since asthmatics are considered more at risk, he said.
Certain groups of people may have more difficulty adjusting to a face covering than others, like people with autism spectrum disorder or intellectual or developmental disabilities, those with mental health conditions, or people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The CDC’s website provides some recommendations for alternatives or adaptations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in these cases. Harvard Health Publishing outlines strategies to make wearing a face mask more bearable for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.
People should not wear a face mask in situations where it could become wet, like swimming, or when engaged in high-intensity activities like running.
Everyone else should wear a mask in public, and people who know or think they have COVID-19 are encouraged to wear them at home, as well.
Where can I get one?
There are lots of ways to get masks other than going to brick-and-mortar stores, where there have been frequent shortages.
Lots of clothing retailers, including Old Navy, Gap and American Eagle, sell masks online. You can also find them on websites like Etsy or eBay.
The Roanoke and Alleghany health districts are working with individuals, businesses and organizations to provide certain groups access to basic face coverings at no cost.
Samara Lott, population health planning and improvement coordinator, said they’re prioritizing vulnerable populations because of short supply.
If you’re part of an organization that would like to receive masks, you can fill out a request form through HandsOn Blue Ridge for DIY masks donations. The form is on their website (handsonblueridge.org), as well as information about how to donate.
Or you could always try making your own.
How can I make a mask at home?
To access CDC tutorials for sew and no sew masks, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html. This site also has advice, such as the best types of material.
For the same CDC tutorials, and a few more, visit creativebloq.com/news/how-to-make-a-face-mask.
How do I wear it?
Masks are not effective if they aren’t worn properly.
The CDC recommends that wearers wash their hands before handling the face covering. When putting it on, make sure it covers both your nose and your mouth and try to fit it snugly under your chin and on the sides of your face. Some masks have a flexible wire on the nose to assist with fitting.
Masks will usually have either strings that tie behind the head or ear loops. This is a matter of preference, but either way, the mask should be handled only by the ties or loops, and not the fabric.
Once the mask is on, make sure you can breathe easily and try to avoid touching it.
To take the mask off, untie the strings or remove the ear loops and place in the washing machine, if it is reusable. Make sure to wash your hands afterward.
How to donate
If you like making masks, and want to contribute to a mask donation, you’re in luck.
Abby Hamilton, CEO and president of United Way of Roanoke Valley, which is working with the health districts to provide supplies, said they are always looking for donations. She said their goal is to eliminate barriers and to “get masks in the hands of people, especially vulnerable populations, in all localities.”
After you make masks at home, place them in zip-top bags, label the number of masks in the bag, and drop them off at 356 Campbell Ave. S.W. in Roanoke. Look for the sign near the mail slot in the middle door where HandsOn Blue Ridge will receive the donation and distribute it to staff and clients.
