Which masks you should — and shouldn't — wear

Dr. Tom Fame, of Fame Allergy in Salem, said that for his asthma patients, he recommends masks that allow for more space between the face and the cloth. Only severe cases should refrain from wearing masks, since asthmatics are considered more at risk, he said.

Certain groups of people may have more difficulty adjusting to a face covering than others, like people with autism spectrum disorder or intellectual or developmental disabilities, those with mental health conditions, or people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The CDC’s website provides some recommendations for alternatives or adaptations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in these cases. Harvard Health Publishing outlines strategies to make wearing a face mask more bearable for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

People should not wear a face mask in situations where it could become wet, like swimming, or when engaged in high-intensity activities like running.

Everyone else should wear a mask in public, and people who know or think they have COVID-19 are encouraged to wear them at home, as well.

Where can I get one?

There are lots of ways to get masks other than going to brick-and-mortar stores, where there have been frequent shortages.