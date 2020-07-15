Which masks you should — and shouldn't — wear

The CDC recommends that wearers wash their hands before handling the face covering. When putting it on, make sure it covers both your nose and your mouth and try to fit it snugly under your chin and on the sides of your face. Some masks have a flexible wire on the nose to assist with fitting.

Masks will usually have either strings that tie behind the head or ear loops. This is a matter of preference, but either way, the mask should be handled only by the ties or loops, and not the fabric.

Once the mask is on, make sure you can breathe easily and try to avoid touching it.

To take the mask off, untie the strings or remove the ear loops and place in the washing machine, if it is reusable. Make sure to wash your hands afterward.

How to donate

If you like making masks, and want to contribute to a mask donation, you’re in luck.

Abby Hamilton, CEO and president of United Way of Roanoke Valley, which is working with the health districts to provide supplies, said they are always looking for donations. She said their goal is to eliminate barriers and to “get masks in the hands of people, especially vulnerable populations, in all localities.”

After you make masks at home, place them in zip-top bags, label the number of masks in the bag, and drop them off at 356 Campbell Ave. S.W. in Roanoke. Look for the sign near the mail slot in the middle door where HandsOn Blue Ridge will receive the donation and distribute it to staff and clients.

