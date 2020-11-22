While hiring plummets at Virginia Tech, board members question employee spending

Hires in the early spring and summer are more likely to have been offered pre-pandemic. About 80 new employees started in September and October, when over those two months the university committed to $4.7 million in new salaries.

The record contains a diverse range of positions, including a housekeeper starting in mid-October at $24,960, an associate vice president joining in September at $225,000, and in August an assistant music professor hired at $65,000, and an assistant women’s basketball coach hired at $128,000.

Finney ended his presentation to the board noting that compensation increases for existing employees have also fallen over the same period last year and the year before.

“So new dollars committed were dramatically reduced,” he said. “I believe that we’ve been conservative and perfectly responsive to the critical needs of the campus.”

After Finney noted that the state has lifted the hiring restrictions, board member Jeff Veatch asked how the university could address its spending over the long-term.