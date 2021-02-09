While spring semester COVID-19 cases decline, Virginia Tech misses positivity rate goal

While COVID-19 cases on Virginia Tech’s campus have declined dramatically since the fall, a recent uptick has undermined the university’s stated goal to contain the virus.
Tech’s seven-day positivity rate, calculated by the number of positive tests divided by total tests administered, has exceeded 5%. The university has said it would try to avoid surpassing that rate.
“Our 7-day positivity rate has drifted from a peak of about 19% in early September down to 1-2% since mid-November,” President Tim Sands said on Jan. 13 in his State of the University address. “Low positivity reflects a complex combination of low prevalence of the disease and sufficient testing. Keeping positivity below 5% is the goal, and we have been below that threshold since mid-October, even while the state and the nation has exceeded that threshold.”
The third week of spring classes ended with an average 5.7% positivity rate, the university’s dashboard reported Tuesday.
That’s still far below the rate during the third week of fall classes, when the rate reached 18.8%, the highest point during the entire fall semester.
That fall week saw 208 positive cases of the coronavirus out of 1,108 tests administered.
For the past week, the university reported 156 cases out of 2,755 tests.
“Virginia Tech and its leadership is aware of our dashboard numbers and is closely monitoring,” Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said in an email Tuesday when asked if the positivity rate was a concern to Sands.
Owczarski said Tech remains focused on educating and reminding students, faculty and staff about public health guidelines that are effective to mitigate the virus’s spread, such as hand-washing, mask wearing and staying physically distant.
Still, Virginia Tech and Blacksburg police broke up six gatherings of more than 10 people over the weekend, according to Owczarski, resulting in 10 students being referred to Tech’s student conduct office. The number of reported parties and students disciplined has declined each week, he said, since the first weekend of spring semester sent 32 students to the conduct office.
“As mentioned earlier, we know what we must do to combat the spread of COVID-19 — mask up, good hygiene, remain physically distant, avoid gatherings,” Owczarski said. “Virginia Tech will continue to encourage, educate, remind and expect all members of our community to follow these guidelines until the pandemic is over.”
As for measuring the pandemic’s reach on campus, the university believes the seven-day positivity rate is “one of many helpful pieces of information,” Owczarski said, because it can be compared to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard and averages out daily variances in cases and testing.
For example, the university on Saturday logged 97 tests, 39 of which were positive, a rate of 40%. The following day, the university recorded only 2 positive cases out of 500 tests conducted, a rate of 0.4%. The positivity rate over the last seven days allows Tech to get a sense of the overall health of the community, Owczarski said.
The New River Health District has a 8.4% seven-day positivity rate, according to data last logged on Friday.
While the university’s isolation and quarantine dorms have also filled up quickly in recent days, Owczarski said Tech currently has adequate capacity.
As of Monday, 147 students were in university quarantine space, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Owczarski said Tuesday that of the students in quarantine, 18 students are in double rooms and three students have opted to share a triple. Students who choose to spend quarantine with others must have the same start and end dates, he said, which the university has scaled back from a 14-day stay to a 10-day stay in keeping with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The university has 212 rooms with 513 beds across three buildings for quarantine housing.
With an estimated 127 rooms taken, the university’s quarantine capacity is nearly 60%. Last semester, the university peaked in September at nearly 70% of available beds occupied.
Radford University on Tuesday reported only two new cases of the coronavirus for the week prior. The university said it conducted 270 tests over that timeframe.
As of Tuesday, three students were living in university isolation housing, a spokeswoman said. Radford has 44 beds across 11 apartments available for quarantine housing.