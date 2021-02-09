While spring semester COVID-19 cases decline, Virginia Tech misses positivity rate goal

For example, the university on Saturday logged 97 tests, 39 of which were positive, a rate of 40%. The following day, the university recorded only 2 positive cases out of 500 tests conducted, a rate of 0.4%. The positivity rate over the last seven days allows Tech to get a sense of the overall health of the community, Owczarski said.

The New River Health District has a 8.4% seven-day positivity rate, according to data last logged on Friday.

While the university’s isolation and quarantine dorms have also filled up quickly in recent days, Owczarski said Tech currently has adequate capacity.

As of Monday, 147 students were in university quarantine space, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Owczarski said Tuesday that of the students in quarantine, 18 students are in double rooms and three students have opted to share a triple. Students who choose to spend quarantine with others must have the same start and end dates, he said, which the university has scaled back from a 14-day stay to a 10-day stay in keeping with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university has 212 rooms with 513 beds across three buildings for quarantine housing.