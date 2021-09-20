Widespread pouring rain likely through Wednesday

The most widespread, and for many locations, heaviest rainfall in months appears likely through Wednesday across much of western Virginia, as a combination of seasonal factors intersect.

A strong upper-level low with associated cold front is digging into the central and eastern U.S., providing abundant lift, and also turning wind flow around to the southeast, sweeping in plentiful moisture off the Atlantic against the Appalachians. The upslope flow against the mountains will lift and condense this moisture, enhancing rainfall that would occur anyway with the atmospheric factors.

Also, moisture once associated with Hurricane Nicholas -- remember that? It made Texas landfall a week ago -- is also being pulled northward across our region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The result thus far has been spotty showers and some drizzle, but in time over the next 24-36, showers and bands of rain will increase in coverage and intensity. Thunderstorms may also be possible, especially on Wednesday, as the shear and lift of the upper low and cold front become more involved.