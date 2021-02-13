Widespread power outages reported throughout Southwest Virginia from winter storm

Thousands were without power Saturday morning in Southwest Virginia as an ice storm swept through the region, causing accumulation on trees and power lines.
The most significant outages were reported in Franklin, Henry, Floyd and Pulaski counties, according to Appalachian Power Co. Statewide, a total of 23,000 Appalachian Power customers were without power as of 11:00 a.m., according to news release.
Over 50,000 homes and businesses were without power throughout Virginia and West Virginia as of 12:15 p.m., according to the company's outage map.
Appalachian Power expects the number of affected customers to rise throughout the day as accumulation continues, according to spokeswoman Teresa Hall. Estimated restoration times are unavailable until the storm ends and and the company understands the extent of damage, Hall said.
Here's a breakdown of the local numbers, as of 12:15 p.m.:
- Bedford County: 647
- Botetourt County: Fewer than 5
- Floyd County: 4,049
- Franklin County: 8,666
- Giles County: 8
- Henry County: 8,397
- Montgomery County: 189
- Pulaski County: 1,753
- Roanoke: 17
- Roanoke County: 703
The power company warns customers to treat any downed power line as if it were live, and to not touch any lines or sparking equipment.