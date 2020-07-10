Wildlife center reports break-in, finds missing squirrel

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center reported a break-in July 3 at its Coleman Road facility that left a recovering gray squirrel missing for nearly a week.
The center said in a Facebook post that someone broke onto the property in the middle of the night, cut the security cameras and broke through its mammal cages. Surveillance footage that was captured before the cameras were cut shows someone shining a flashlight directly at the camera in order to disable it, the center said.
The Roanoke County Police Department was dispatched to the wildlife center around 10 a.m. July 3. Police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said wildlife center staff told officers the squirrel had been brought to the center June 21. When staff came in the morning of July 3, they saw the mammal cage had been cut open and pulled back and the squirrel was gone.
Whittaker said police are investigating the incident and no charges have been placed.
“This is difficult for us because we aren’t here to harm anyone — we only want to do what is best for wildlife and provide an important service for our community, so the fact that someone would do such a thing to us is disheartening, especially when we feel we’ve been kicked down so much already,” the post stated.
In another social media post from Thursday, the wildlife center said its believes staff have found the squirrel based on its condition.
“Based on this probable recovery, it seems then the cages were defaced randomly without this specific patient in mind,” the post said. “We will resume treatment of this patient and hopefully we can put all of this behind us and move forward.”
The center also said their cages and security cameras have been repaired.
For two years, the wildlife center has been mired in disputes with neighboring property owners resulting in three separate lawsuits.
One suit involves an appeal of a county board of zoning appeals decision to decline to hear a case from the neighbors. The neighbors alleged the center was operating outside of what was allowed in zoning ordinances.
A circuit court judge ruled the neighbors did not have legal standing to challenge another property’s zoning designation. That lawsuit has been appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.
In 2018, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center filed a request for a permit to add a raptor aviary to its property. The application generated mixed reaction from the neighborhood and was strongly opposed by the two adjacent homeowners.
The wildlife center secured approval from the board of supervisors for the project, which the neighbors have appealed.
In that lawsuit, neighbors said that the increased traffic on the gravel road leading to their homes and the wildlife center generates dust that requires extra maintenance and cleaning. Additional traffic also presents a safety hazard for their children who cross the road to get on the school bus.
A circuit court judge will issue a ruling on whether that case can proceed to trial.
In February, a defamation lawsuit and countersuit between the neighbors and wildlife center was nonsuited.
Since the lawsuits have been filed, the wildlife center has been raising money for its legal defense, which it says has become costly and is hurting operations.