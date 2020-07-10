Wildlife center reports break-in, finds missing squirrel

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center reported a break-in July 3 at its Coleman Road facility that left a recovering gray squirrel missing for nearly a week.

The center said in a Facebook post that someone broke onto the property in the middle of the night, cut the security cameras and broke through its mammal cages. Surveillance footage that was captured before the cameras were cut shows someone shining a flashlight directly at the camera in order to disable it, the center said.

The Roanoke County Police Department was dispatched to the wildlife center around 10 a.m. July 3. Police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said wildlife center staff told officers the squirrel had been brought to the center June 21. When staff came in the morning of July 3, they saw the mammal cage had been cut open and pulled back and the squirrel was gone.

Whittaker said police are investigating the incident and no charges have been placed.

“This is difficult for us because we aren’t here to harm anyone — we only want to do what is best for wildlife and provide an important service for our community, so the fact that someone would do such a thing to us is disheartening, especially when we feel we’ve been kicked down so much already,” the post stated.