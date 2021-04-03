Williams seeks Montgomery County School Board seat

On the issue of the reopening, for example, Williams said he’s aware of how divisive the issue has been. He said he’s spoken to numerous people on the matter, with some very much in favor of the recent decision to allow all-day in-person classes and with others strongly opposed.

“The common thought, though, from both is they felt like they weren’t being heard, and they didn’t have a clear picture of what was going to go on,” Williams said. “And that goes back to the disconnect.”

He said he empathizes with the members of the community over the past few years who were critical of personnel decisions made at Blacksburg High School and Auburn High School, both of which resulted in protests to the school board.

“Both issues … I felt like county schools get a lot of our money and they ask us to entrust them with our children, and a lot of times we don’t really have a good understanding of why folks are hired or fired,” he said. “And when you think about it, that’s kind of scary.”

In 2018, protests led by the Auburn High and Middle School bands occurred over a decision at the time to pass over a longtime and beloved substitute teacher in the hiring of a new band director.

