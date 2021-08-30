Williamson Road collection full of folk art wonders to go up for auction

A curious collection of sculpture — a giant rooster, a metal dinosaur, a Native American carved of wood, an enormous light bulb — has stood across Williamson Road from Hollins University for almost two decades.
The sculptures called attention to a log cabin building that housed a business simply called The Gallery. Those who ventured inside found a Southern Gothic wonderland of dusty but historically important folk and outsider art that filled every room, even the kitchen where owner Bill Jones ate and the bedroom where he slept.
Much of that wonderland is already gone. Jones’ landlord, Hollins University, has pulled the plug, informing him he has until Dec. 31 to clear out. A North Carolina folk art auctioneer has already visited The Gallery, gathering up hundreds of pieces to offer at forthcoming auctions.
Jones, 79, expressed bafflement at his predicament. “I inquired about renewing my lease, which I always did at the end of June. It took them forever to get back to me,” and then, “basically, they said, we’ll renew it for three months.”
A June 12 letter from Kerry Edmonds, the university’s vice president and chief operating officer, notified Jones that he had three months left in the cabin. Edmonds sent Jones a second letter Aug. 11 extending the lease another three months. The letters offer no explanation for ending Jones’ lease.
“I said to myself, ‘How can they do this?’” Jones said. “I’ve been here 19 years, never missed a payment, never caused any trouble.” He said he tried calling several Hollins officials, including Edmonds, seeking an explanation, and never received a call back.
The university’s decision not to renew Jones’ lease was a matter of long-term priorities, wrote Hollins Public Relations Director Jeffrey Hodges. “We want to be able to leverage our property in ways that will support future needs. At this time, there are no particular opportunities under consideration, but exploration will be ongoing,” he wrote in an e-mail.
Hollins is shutting down other university properties on the opposite side of Williamson Road, including a storage building next to Jones’ cabin and some buildings that held student apartments. “The apartments are vacant and will be used during the 2021-22 academic year for COVID-19 quarantine housing for students only as needed,” Hodges wrote.
The situation left Jones with little choice but to offer his massive folk art collection for auction, he said, and he’s uncertain where he will live next. “When you’ve always been somebody who helps other people, it’s really difficult to ask for help.”
A self-described folk art “fanatic,” Jones has gone out of his way to call attention to outsider artists in the Roanoke Valley region, such as Ferrum woodcarver Jeff Crook, who creates elaborate fantasy tableaux and creatures, or the late David Ramey, who produced hundreds of color pencil drawings depicting the lost days of Henry Street, Roanoke’s once-thriving Black business district demolished through urban renewal.
An antique car buff, Jones was also part of a group that worked behind the scenes to help bring the 2018 banner exhibition of rare and historic vehicles “Drive! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles” to the Taubman Museum of Art. As a volunteer “ambassador” for “Drive!” Jones guided tours of school-age students through the exhibition.
The extensive collection of art that Jones is allowing to go to auction fills in holes in the history of folk art, said Matt Ledbetter, the 39-year-old owner of Ledbetter Folk Art and Americana Auction in Gibsonville, North Carolina.
“You can tell that he devoted his life to it,” Ledbetter said. Jones’ collection, which included pieces by well-regarded artists such as Benny Carter, Por Phyl, Arbon Lane and more, is so extensive and well-documented that Ledbetter was able to use it to identify the artist who made a carving that he had in storage from another collector.
“This stuff is getting lost in history. When these names get lost, they’re going to get lost for a long time,” Ledbetter said. “When you walked in Bill’s place, they weren’t lost, they were very prevalent and they were showcased.”
In the case of Por Phyl, the pseudonym of North Carolina folk artist Phyllis Long, “he not only has her paintings, but he has sculptures, he has papier mache items that she made. It just opens your mind up” to the scope of her career, Ledbetter said.
Jones has been self-publishing very small runs of slim hardcover books that contain reproductions of art by creators he has worked with, as well as information about the artists’ lives and interests. “That’s the most valuable thing in there,” Ledbetter said, “to pass this knowledge on to other people.”
In recent years, Jones made most of his living through eBay sales, but because of health problems, he has wound that down, now living off Social Security payments, he said.
He had known that eventually he would need to divest himself of his art collection, he said, but this wasn’t how he had planned to do it.