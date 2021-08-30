Williamson Road collection full of folk art wonders to go up for auction

“I said to myself, ‘How can they do this?’” Jones said. “I’ve been here 19 years, never missed a payment, never caused any trouble.” He said he tried calling several Hollins officials, including Edmonds, seeking an explanation, and never received a call back.

The university’s decision not to renew Jones’ lease was a matter of long-term priorities, wrote Hollins Public Relations Director Jeffrey Hodges. “We want to be able to leverage our property in ways that will support future needs. At this time, there are no particular opportunities under consideration, but exploration will be ongoing,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Hollins is shutting down other university properties on the opposite side of Williamson Road, including a storage building next to Jones’ cabin and some buildings that held student apartments. “The apartments are vacant and will be used during the 2021-22 academic year for COVID-19 quarantine housing for students only as needed,” Hodges wrote.

The situation left Jones with little choice but to offer his massive folk art collection for auction, he said, and he’s uncertain where he will live next. “When you’ve always been somebody who helps other people, it’s really difficult to ask for help.”