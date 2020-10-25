Willis woman dies in wreck Sunday morning, police say

A Floyd County woman was pronounced dead after a traffic wreck early Sunday, police said.

A 1998 Ford Mustang going south on U.S. 221 near the town of Floyd ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree at 2:18 a.m., Virginia State Police said.

The driver, Katerina Renee Higgins, 18, of Willis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident occurred four-tenths of a mile north of Virginia 761, also called Annie Lane Southwest, the report said. Higgins was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Contact Jeff Sturgeon at jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com or 981-3251.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.