Willis woman dies in wreck Sunday morning, police say

A Floyd County woman was pronounced dead after a traffic wreck early Sunday, police said.
A 1998 Ford Mustang going south on U.S. 221 near the town of Floyd ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree at 2:18 a.m., Virginia State Police said.
The driver, Katerina Renee Higgins, 18, of Willis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The incident occurred four-tenths of a mile north of Virginia 761, also called Annie Lane Southwest, the report said. Higgins was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Contact Jeff Sturgeon at jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com or 981-3251.
