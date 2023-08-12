A man was hospitalized after a single-car crash Saturday morning near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police said a 2017 Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on Airport Road at high speed when the driver ran off the right side of the road, went airborne and landed on Peters Creek Road. The crash occurred at about 5:41 a.m., the agency said.

The driver, Raymond Reigle, 25, of Winchester, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The northbound side of Peters Creek was shut down for an extended period but was reopened later Saturday, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges were immediately pending, county police said Saturday afternoon.