Wind farm developer appeals Botetourt County's decision that it missed a deadline

Apex has said that a backlog in the supply chain due to the pandemic slowed its plans, and that it should qualify for an extension approved by the General Assembly that would push the deadline back to July 1, 2022.

The company first submitted a site plan last December for the wind farm atop North Mountain, about 5 miles northeast of Eagle Rock. After questions and concerns from the county, a revised version was submitted in March.

More than 100 deficiencies remained, the county said, and both it and the Virginia Department of Transportation rejected the plan. According to Apex, it did not receive comments from the county until June, well after the deadline had passed.

When plans for Rocky Forge were first unveiled in 2015, it was poised to become the first onshore wind farm in Virginia. Since then, the state has passed laws that require an accelerated transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy such as solar and wind.

As of Thursday, no date had been set for the board of zoning appeals to consider the matter.

