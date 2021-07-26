Wind farm planned for Botetourt missed deadline for approval, county says

The first renewable energy project of its kind in Virginia is hitting headwinds in Botetourt County.

Rocky Forge Wind, which would consist of 14 wind turbines towering more than 600 feet above the ridgeline of North Mountain, missed a deadline for approval of a site plan and is not eligible for an extension granted to some projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county administration has determined.

“We are disappointed that the county has made this determination when Rocky Forge Wind so clearly represents the kind of project the General Assembly intended to address with its COVID-19 zoning extension legislation,” Karlis Povisils, senior vice president of development at Apex Clean Energy, said in a news release Monday.

“Rocky Forge Wind has been in development for years, and throughout that time, we have worked diligently with the supervisors and the community to bring this project to fruition.”

County officials were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.

The latest hitch in the long-delayed plans came two months ago, when a citizens group opposed to putting the giant turbines on a remote mountaintop argued that the Charlottesville company had failed to meet a May 26 deadline for county approval of its plans.