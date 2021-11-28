Winds bring chill (and fire danger) Monday; warming up rest of week

Another in a series of cold fronts overnight will bring windy chill back to the Roanoke and New River valleys on Monday, another 40s highs/20s lows kind of day. But that will be the coldest day of the week, with a steady warmup that could push 70 by late week.

The bigger issue is that it hasn't rained much lately -- less than an inch in November at both Roanoke and Blacksburg, and only minimal rain since Nov. 12 -- nor does it look like it will for at least the next eight days.

Winds and dryness have already caused a big fire to erupt at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina -- the very distinctive rock formation and popular park south of Mount Airy, N.C. There will be some risk of this moving forward with dry surface fuels and any winds at all. A weak front at midweek and a stronger front by the weekend that will curb the warmth somewhat may provide such gusts. Outdoor burning is probably best avoided this week.