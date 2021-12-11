 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windy showers in Roanoke-NRV area later today after horrible night of tornadoes to west
0 comments
top story

Windy showers in Roanoke-NRV area later today after horrible night of tornadoes to west

{{featured_button_text}}
Severe risk 121121

The darker green shade indicates a marginal risk of severe storms on this Saturday, mostly for the risk of some locally damaging downdraft winds with an afternoon band of showers and thunderstorms.

 Storm Prediction Center | NOAA

Daylight is going to reveal horrific scenes in states to our west, following a vicious outbreak of tornadoes overnight, including possibly the longest single tornado track in U.S. history, over 200 miles from northeastern Arkansas to deep in central Kentucky.

Whether or not a "quad-state tornado" is confirmed, possibly eclipsing the 219-mile 1925 Tri-State Tornado for track length -- later surveys will determine if there were breaks in the path --is an academic point, overshadowed by the human toll, likely to exceed 50 and possibly 100 deaths. A nursing home was hit with fatalities in Arkansas, and the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, took a devastating direct hit from what appears likely to have been at least an EF-3 tornado at the time.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The same storm system, a strong cold front with more moisture riding northward ahead of it than we're used to seeing, pressing into unseasonably warm air (60s, lower 70s, near record highs) for early-mid December, will bring western Virginia a round of gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

They will be "gusty" both for some winds that could gust over 40 mph ahead of the front and also the potential for strong winds aloft to be pulled to the surface in downdrafts. We do not have the full level of instability and shear at work that was present over the central U.S. on Friday evening, but some locally damaging winds are not out of the question. It will also be gusty behind the cold front tonight and Sunday. If you are in a location that often loses power during gusty winter cold front events, be prepared for that.

The cold front will get us back to below-freezing low temperatures for the early part of the coming week, but with sunshine and dry air, we'll rebound well into the 50s and 60s during the day, possibly again scraping 70 by late next week.

We have a fast-moving progressive pattern that will lean to mild air with occasional quick hits of colder air. This is not a pattern that is conducive to much in the way of wintry precipitation or prolonged cold, and may bring bouts of showery rain or even thunderstorms at times, but probably not an overdue soaking rain.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert