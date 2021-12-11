Windy showers in Roanoke-NRV area later today after horrible night of tornadoes to west

Daylight is going to reveal horrific scenes in states to our west, following a vicious outbreak of tornadoes overnight, including possibly the longest single tornado track in U.S. history, over 200 miles from northeastern Arkansas to deep in central Kentucky.

Whether or not a "quad-state tornado" is confirmed, possibly eclipsing the 219-mile 1925 Tri-State Tornado for track length -- later surveys will determine if there were breaks in the path --is an academic point, overshadowed by the human toll, likely to exceed 50 and possibly 100 deaths. A nursing home was hit with fatalities in Arkansas, and the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, took a devastating direct hit from what appears likely to have been at least an EF-3 tornado at the time.

At least 50 people are likely dead following tornadoes in Kentucky, governor says At least 24 tornadoes were reported across five states, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with fatalities also reported by officials in Arkansas and Illinois.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The same storm system, a strong cold front with more moisture riding northward ahead of it than we're used to seeing, pressing into unseasonably warm air (60s, lower 70s, near record highs) for early-mid December, will bring western Virginia a round of gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.