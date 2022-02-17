Windy, warm showers overnight followed by a windy cooldown Friday; more warmth next week

A storm system resembling one we might see in April rather than February will bring gusty winds, quick-hitting showers that might rumble a little overnight, and then a quick but relatively modest cooldown for the weekend before another warm surge next week.

A strong low-pressure system will take a track from the southern Plains across the Ohio Valley to New England, well northwest of us, keeping the Roanoke and New River valleys, the entire South and most of the East squarely in its warm sector. We'll see high temperatures in the 60s today even with only limited sunshine as southerly winds sweep in mild and moist air. Those winds may gust over 30 mph at times, perhaps higher in the highest elevation and the north and west sides of mountain ridges over which they can crash like waves. Widespread wind advisories and a few high wind warnings have been issued.

This storm will be very much a winter storm northwest of its track, but over the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley it will trigger severe storms this afternoon and early evening, with at least a few tornadoes likely to occur. Those storms will track our way overnight, though they will lose intensity in a less unstable environment. There will be strong winds aloft, though, that can be tapped by downdrafts and brought to the surface, so there is a marginal risk of severe storms for our region due to the risk of some locally damaging winds. Mostly it will be quick downpours of rain that may be accompanied by thunder in some spots. The speed of movement will limit amounts -- many places may not even get half an inch of rain.

A cold front will swing through early Friday and winds will turn to the west and northwest, as strong and gusty as those out of the south ahead of the storm. Because of our terrain, different locations will experience the stronger gusts on Friday compared to Thursday evening, though some higher elevations may be raked by both rounds. Areas just east of mountain ridges, like the Roanoke Valley, will likely see stronger gusts on Friday, topping 40 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 40s in the Roanoke area as the winds howl. There may be some snow showers blowing through West Virginia's mountains into the far western edge of Virginia.

This front will be cold enough to drop lows into the 20s for weekend mornings but highs will still be rebounding into the 50s, and then we enter a big warm surge early to middle part of next week with highs in the 60s most days. The surge will be accompanied by periods of showers, so outside opportunities to bask in 70-degree sunshine may be very limited or non-existent.

There are growing signals of an Arctic counterpunch to the warm spell near the flip from February to March. It's much too early to judge its duration, intensity and whether or not it will be accompanied by any ice and snow. We knew winter would fight back sooner or later. It appears it will have a hard time hanging on in our region for too long in March but some winterlike cold weather may greet us for at least a few days near the start of meteorological spring.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

