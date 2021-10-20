Wing announces new drone delivery service in Texas; Christiansburg hub to continue

Wing, the Google subsidiary that operates the drone delivery hub in Christiansburg, announced Wednesday that a new system will be used in more densely populated areas - the first to be in the Dallas, Texas, area.

The announcement does not impact the current delivery system in Christiansburg, according to a Wing spokesman.

Wing announced that it will stage delivery drones at retail locations; ready to fly directly to customers. The aircraft will arrive in small containers that serve as tiny hangars, allowing each store to quickly and easily deploy a small, dedicated fleet from its parking lot, on its roof, or in small spaces adjacent to the building, according to a news release.

When this model launches, Walgreens will be the first U.S. retailer to use this new approach. Walgreens employees will process orders and load packages onto the delivery drones, and Wing will oversee operation of the delivery service, according to the news release. The first lightweight, co-located operation will be set up at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm.

In addition to the Walgreens store, Wing announced it has teamed up with Hillwood to prepare a separate drone delivery facility within Frisco Station, an urban, mixed-used development located in Frisco.

Until now, this type of service in the United States has been limited to smaller towns, where land usage is less crowded and complex - including Christiansburg, the first such site in the country.